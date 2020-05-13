Roster Review: No. 45 - Bill Norton
Keep an eye on No. 45 in our Roster Review.
Bill Norton is one of three redshirt freshmen defensive linemen looking to take the next step.
At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Norton did see action in three games as a true freshman, while mostly using his redshirt year to get stronger and hone his on-field skills.
Coaches like his potential.
Norton’s season didn’t get off to the best of starts. He had a DUI arrest last August, causing him to miss the opener at Vanderbilt.
Fortunately, the former four-star performer didn’t let the mistake define him, and after a year of hard work, he's put himself in position to start making an impact this fall.
For more on Norton:
Bill Norton
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Defensive Line
|
RS Freshman
|
6-6
|
285
2019 Review
Norton went on to play in three of Georgia's 14 games, while still keeping his redshirt.
The Memphis native saw action against Murray State, Arkansas State, and Georgia Tech, collecting four tackles in those three games.
One of his tackles resulted in a 1-yard loss against the rival Yellow Jackets.
2020 Preview
Norton, along with fellow redshirt freshmen Zion Logue and Tymon Mitchell, is ready to take the next step.
How much of an impact will he make? That remains to be seen, as the Bulldogs boast some decent depth along the defensive line.
But after flashing in the brief time he saw action last year, look for Norton to start seeing some additional chances as he competes to start, seeing a larger role in the rotation this fall.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 45
Boss Bailey, Christian Robinson, Keith Harris