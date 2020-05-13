Keep an eye on No. 45 in our Roster Review.

Bill Norton is one of three redshirt freshmen defensive linemen looking to take the next step.

At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Norton did see action in three games as a true freshman, while mostly using his redshirt year to get stronger and hone his on-field skills.

Coaches like his potential.

Norton’s season didn’t get off to the best of starts. He had a DUI arrest last August, causing him to miss the opener at Vanderbilt.

Fortunately, the former four-star performer didn’t let the mistake define him, and after a year of hard work, he's put himself in position to start making an impact this fall.

