UGASports - Roster Review: No. 22 - Nate McBride

Although he’s played in all 43 games of his college career, No. 22 in our Roster Review countdown-linebacker Nate McBride-continues to play a vital role.

The Vidalia native has been an integral component on Georgia’s special teams, namely kickoff coverage.

Over the course of his career, McBride has been responsible for 20 total tackles, including one he made in kickoff coverage at the Rose Bowl in Georgia’s semifinal win over Oklahoma.

A former four-star performer, McBride is a former Class AA all-state selection who also excelled in track, winning four state championships as a senior in May of 2017.

For more on McBride: