UGASports - Roster Review: No. 22 - Nate McBride

Roster Review: No. 22 - Nate McBride
Although he’s played in all 43 games of his college career, No. 22 in our Roster Review countdown-linebacker Nate McBride-continues to play a vital role.
The Vidalia native has been an integral component on Georgia’s special teams, namely kickoff coverage.
Over the course of his career, McBride has been responsible for 20 total tackles, including one he made in kickoff coverage at the Rose Bowl in Georgia’s semifinal win over Oklahoma.
A former four-star performer, McBride is a former Class AA all-state selection who also excelled in track, winning four state championships as a senior in May of 2017.
For more on McBride:
Nate McBride
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Inside Linebacker
|
Senior
|
6-2
|
223
2019 Review
McBride played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs and put together statistically what was his finest season.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder made a career-best 10 tackles, including a three-tackle effort against Tennessee.
For good measure, he also added a pair of pass breakups for the first time in his career.
McBride didn’t get a ton of defensive reps as he’s essentially been a member of the third team unit.
But that hasn’t kept him from being an impassioned member of the Georgia football program and he will continue to do so.
2020 Preview
Look for more of the same from McBride.
Depth Georgia has accrued at inside linebacker will likely preclude him from garnering much defensive reps.
Nevertheless, look for McBride to once again play a huge special team role and by the time this season is done be one of those few individuals to have played in ever game of his college career.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 22
Olandis Gary, Brendan Douglas
From earlier
No. 99, No. 97, No. 96, No. 95, No. 93, No. 91, No. 90, No. 88, No. 86, No. 85, No. 84, No. 82, No. 81, No. 75, No. 74, No. 73, No. 72, No. 70, No. 69, No. 67, No. 64, No. 61, No. 60, No. 58, No. 57, No. 55, No. 54, No. 50, No. 48, No. 47, No. 45, No. 44, No. 43, No. 42, No. 41, No. 39, No. 37, No. 36, No. 33, No. 32, No. 31, No. 29, No. 27, No. 25, No. 24, No. 23.