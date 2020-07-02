Roster Review: No. 5
As we resume our Roster Review series, it's time to check in at No. 5, the number shared by wide receiver Matt Landers and defensive lineman Julian Rochester.
Although few question his talent, Landers hasn't enjoyed the level of success that many thought he'd have by now.
At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Landers possesses many of the physical tools that coaches love to see. But for whatever reason, he hasn't translated those to success on the field.
Even so, Landers is still considered a big part of Georgia's receiving corps, especially after a strong showing in the Sugar Bowl. There he caught three passes against Baylor, including one that went for his first career score.
Rochester, too, has had his ups and downs.
A fifth-senior, the former McEachern standout was able to redshirt after playing in just four games last season and is being counted on to add some welcome experience and leadership to the defensive line.
For more on Landers and Rochester:
Julian Rochester
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Defensive Line
|
Senior
|
6-5
|
300
2019 Results
Rochester redshirted, only playing in four games, but he made an impact when on the field.
Against Tennessee, Rochester made a couple of tackles, including one for lost yardage and a quarterback pressure.
Following a four-tackle effort against LSU in the SEC Championship, Rochester picked up another pair of tackles against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, including an assist for a loss.
2020 Preview
Fans and reporters wondered all year why Rochester wasn't playing despite practicing every day.
It turns out head coach Kirby Smart had a plan.
With Rochester's blessing, Smart elected to redshirt the 300-pounder, ensuring Georgia's depth at the position which saw the departures of Michael Barnett, Tyler Clark, David Marshall and Michail Carter.
Having Rochester available for what will be his final season will be huge. Having the fifth-year senior available to back up at both defensive tackle and nose will help keep the rotation fresh.
He'll play a key role.
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Wide Receiver
|
Junior
|
6-5
|
200
2019 Review
Although he played in 11 of Georgia's first 13 games, Landers didn't make quite the impact that many thought he would.
The St. Petersburg, Florida, native only had seven catches going into the Sugar Bowl, but in that game, he responded with a confidence-building three-catch performance that saw him make the first touchdown reception of his career, a 16-yard completion from Jake Fromm.
Landers played in just four games in 2018 after redshirting his freshman season in 2017.
2020 Review
Like the rest of Georgia's wide receiver room, Landers will receive a fresh start under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
It will be interesting to see if he can take advantage.
The Bulldogs added some talented younger receivers in their most recent signing class, and Landers will need to build off his Sugar Bowl effort if he wants to continue being a part of the rotation.
Again, the sheer ability is there. Landers has the size and runs good routes. He just needs to become more consistent catching the ball. If that happens, he'll have a role—potentially a larger one than some might think if he shows coaches he can be more consistent.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 5
Garrison Hearst, Ronald Bailey, Rex Robinson, Kevin Butler
From earlier
No. 99, No. 97, No. 96, No. 95, No. 93, No. 91, No. 90, No. 88, No. 86, No. 85, No. 84, No. 82, No. 81, No. 75, No. 74, No. 73, No. 72, No. 70, No. 69, No. 67, No. 64, No. 61, No. 60, No. 58, No. 57, No. 55, No. 54, No. 50, No. 48, No. 47, No. 45, No. 44, No. 43, No. 42, No. 41, No. 39, No. 37, No. 36, No. 33, No. 32, No. 31, No. 29, No. 27, No. 25, No. 24, No. 23, No. 22, No. 20, No. 19 (1), No. 19 (2), No. 18, No. 17, No. 16, No. 15, No. 14, No. 13, No. 12, No. 11, No. 10, No. 9, No. 8, No. 7, No. 6