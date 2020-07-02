As we resume our Roster Review series, it's time to check in at No. 5, the number shared by wide receiver Matt Landers and defensive lineman Julian Rochester.

Although few question his talent, Landers hasn't enjoyed the level of success that many thought he'd have by now.

At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Landers possesses many of the physical tools that coaches love to see. But for whatever reason, he hasn't translated those to success on the field.

Even so, Landers is still considered a big part of Georgia's receiving corps, especially after a strong showing in the Sugar Bowl. There he caught three passes against Baylor, including one that went for his first career score.

Rochester, too, has had his ups and downs.

A fifth-senior, the former McEachern standout was able to redshirt after playing in just four games last season and is being counted on to add some welcome experience and leadership to the defensive line.

