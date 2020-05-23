Roster Review No. 31
We’re down to No. 31 in our Roster Review countdown, and once again we have two players to discuss.
A former four-star recruit, junior William Poole played in five games as a freshman and eight as a sophomore, but appears to have redshirted as a junior after seeing action in just three contests.
The Atlanta native is still listed as a junior on Georgia’s official website Georgiadogs.com, so the assumption is he’ll have two more years of eligibility starting this fall.
Wide receiver Reid Tulowitzky shares the No. 31 with Poole.
A junior walk-on, Tulowitzky is entering his third season with the program but has yet to play in a game.
For more on Poole and Tulowitzky:
William Poole
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Defensive Back
|
Junior
|
6-0
|
190
2019 Review
Poole seemingly had already started to get lost in the shuffle behind the influx of secondary talent recently acquired by the Bulldogs.
Still, it was a bit of a surprise that he took a redshirt after only seeing action against Murray State, Arkansas State and Georgia Tech.
To our knowledge, there apparently was no injury involved as Poole was seen at practice throughout the year.
The former Hapeville Charter standout made three tackles in the three games that he played.
2020 Preview
Two years ago, it looked like Poole would become a major contributor at Star after starting at the position in the 2018 G-Day game.
He’s still expected to practice at the spot this fall, but with the presence of players like Tyrique Stevenson, Mark Webb and Divaad Wilson, it’s difficult to see him getting very many opportunities.
Poole will also serve as a backup at safety, but once again, he’ll have some significant names ahead of him to try and overcome.
Reid Tulowtizky
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Wide Receiver
|
Junior
|
5-10
|
175
2019 Review
A graduate of Lakeside (Augusta), Tulowitzky took park in spring drills before earning a spot on the Black Team for last year’s G-Day Game.
He did not see action during the regular season.
Tulowitzky was, however, one of 44 Bulldogs earning Dean’s List honors last spring after posting a GPA of 3.50 taking 14 hours or more.
2020 Preview
Wide receiver is one of those spots where you need plenty of Scout Team help and that figures to once again be Tulowitzky’s role.
The Augusta native has been a very dependable performer in that capacity and is expected to be so again this fall.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 31
John Donaldson, Jeff Sanchez, Chris Conley
From earlier
