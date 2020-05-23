We’re down to No. 31 in our Roster Review countdown, and once again we have two players to discuss.

A former four-star recruit, junior William Poole played in five games as a freshman and eight as a sophomore, but appears to have redshirted as a junior after seeing action in just three contests.

The Atlanta native is still listed as a junior on Georgia’s official website Georgiadogs.com, so the assumption is he’ll have two more years of eligibility starting this fall.

Wide receiver Reid Tulowitzky shares the No. 31 with Poole.

A junior walk-on, Tulowitzky is entering his third season with the program but has yet to play in a game.

For more on Poole and Tulowitzky: