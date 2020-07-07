Roster Review No. 3 - Zamir White and Tyson Campbell
We’re getting close to the end of our Roster Review series and No. 3 on our long list consists of two players expected to play huge roles on each side of the ball.
On offense, running back Zamir White will finally receive the opportunity he’s been waiting for - to play a key role in Georgia’s offensive backfield this fall.
White’s story is a familiar one, his career stymied by a pair of ACL injuries - one in each knee - but he’s healthy and ready to show what he can do.
Fans received a great look at his potential during the Sugar Bowl win over Baylor when White rushed 18 times for a career-high 92 yards.
With D’Andre Swift moving on to the NFL and the Detroit Lions, White will headline a running back room that also includes James Cook, Kendal Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards.
On defense, junior cornerback Tyson Campbell played in nine of Georgia’s 14 games after missing five games due to a turf toe ailment.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, junior college transfer DJ Daniel was able to step in and Georgia’s secondary did not miss a beat.
Now that Campbell is healthy, the Bulldogs’ secondary with veteran Eric Stokes, Daniel, freshmen Jalen Kimber and Kelee Ringo, has the potential to be one of the better units in the SEC.
For more on White and Campbell:
Zamir White
Position: Running Back
Height: 6-0
Weight: 215
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
2019 Review
White was one of the season’s feel-good stories considering all he’d been through his first two years with the program.
The North Carolina native would go on to play in 13 of Georgia’s 14 games, finishing as the team’s third-leading rusher, rushing 78 times for 408 yards and three touchdowns.
For his efforts, White was named the Co-winner of the David Jacobs Award, given annually to the player who accomplished the most while overcoming an injury.
2020 Preview
When I spoke to White after the Sugar Bowl you could tell how excited he already was to get the upcoming season underway.
While there have been questions about his speed, and whether or not he’ll ever be the same back he was before the injuries, White said to wait and see.
He’s certainly not lacking for confidence and feels he can pick up right where Swift left off and produce similar numbers when all is said and done.
Don’t put anything past him.
Tyson Campbell
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
Class: Junior
2019 Review
Campbell’s season took a sideways turn when he suffered his turf toe injury four games into the 2019 campaign.
Although he would later return against Missouri, Campbell could not overtake Daniel for the starting role, although he did continue to see extensive playing time.
Campbell would record a season-high five tackles against Texas A&M, and came up big in the win over Georgia Tech when he recovered a Yellow Jacket fumble in the end zone for his second career touchdown.
2020 Preview
With Stokes expected to start at one cornerback position, Campbell and Daniel are the favorites to battle for the starting role on the other side, although the freshman Ringo could have something to say about that.
But a healthy Campbell won’t be easy to push to the side.
On the contrary. At 6-foot-2 and one of the fastest players on the team, there’s every reason to expect Campbell to bounce back in a big way for the Bulldogs, potentially putting up a season that’s all-SEC worthy.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 3
D.J. Shockley
From earlier
No. 99, No. 97, No. 96, No. 95, No. 93, No. 91, No. 90, No. 88, No. 86, No. 85, No. 84, No. 82, No. 81, No. 75, No. 74, No. 73, No. 72, No. 70, No. 69, No. 67, No. 64, No. 61, No. 60, No. 58, No. 57, No. 55, No. 54, No. 50, No. 48, No. 47, No. 45, No. 44, No. 43, No. 42, No. 41, No. 39, No. 37, No. 36, No. 33, No. 32, No. 31, No. 29, No. 27, No. 25, No. 24, No. 23, No. 22, No. 20, No. 19 (1), No. 19 (2), No. 18, No. 17, No. 16, No. 15, No. 14, No. 13, No. 12, No. 11, No. 10, No. 9, No. 8, No. 7, No. 6, No. 5, No. 4.