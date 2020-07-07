We’re getting close to the end of our Roster Review series and No. 3 on our long list consists of two players expected to play huge roles on each side of the ball.

On offense, running back Zamir White will finally receive the opportunity he’s been waiting for - to play a key role in Georgia’s offensive backfield this fall.

White’s story is a familiar one, his career stymied by a pair of ACL injuries - one in each knee - but he’s healthy and ready to show what he can do.

Fans received a great look at his potential during the Sugar Bowl win over Baylor when White rushed 18 times for a career-high 92 yards.

With D’Andre Swift moving on to the NFL and the Detroit Lions, White will headline a running back room that also includes James Cook, Kendal Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards.

On defense, junior cornerback Tyson Campbell played in nine of Georgia’s 14 games after missing five games due to a turf toe ailment.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, junior college transfer DJ Daniel was able to step in and Georgia’s secondary did not miss a beat.

Now that Campbell is healthy, the Bulldogs’ secondary with veteran Eric Stokes, Daniel, freshmen Jalen Kimber and Kelee Ringo, has the potential to be one of the better units in the SEC.

For more on White and Campbell: