Roster Review No. 25 - Quay Walker
After a quiet freshman season, No. 25 in our Roster Review countdown-linebacker Quay Walker-came on strong as a sophomore.
The former Crisp County standout played a major role as part of Georgia’s middle linebacker corps, impressing coaches enough to be named the co-winner of the Defensive Most Improved award given at the team’s post-season gala.
At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Walker projects as the backup at Mike to Monty Rice, but will still be an every-game part of the Bulldogs’ defensive plan.
For more on Walker:
Quay Walker
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Inside Linebacker
|
Junior
|
6-4
|
240
2019 Review
Walker played in 13 of Georgia’s 14 games, finishing the season with 23 tackles including 2.5 sacks for losses of 15 yards.
He finished the year with eight quarterback pressure with his career high of six tackles coming in the Bulldogs’ win over Kentucky.
His first sack came during Week 3 against Arkansas State with his second taking place against Missouri.
2020 Preview
Look for Walker to take another step in his development.
Although he’s listed as a backup to Rice, Walker is simply too good to be related to an every-now-and-then role.
No, Walker will be a huge part of the rotation along with Channing Tindall. along with expected starters Rice and Nakobe Dean, helping to give Georgia what should be one of the better inside linebacking corps in the SEC.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 25
Glynn Harrison
From earlier
No. 99, No. 97, No. 96, No. 95, No. 93, No. 91, No. 90, No. 88, No. 86, No. 85, No. 84, No. 82, No. 81, No. 75, No. 74, No. 73, No. 72, No. 70, No. 69, No. 67, No. 64, No. 61, No. 60, No. 58, No. 57, No. 55, No. 54, No. 50, No. 48, No. 47, No. 45, No. 44, No. 43, No. 42, No. 41, No. 39, No. 37, No. 36, No. 33, No. 32, No. 31, No. 29, No. 27.