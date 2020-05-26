After a quiet freshman season, No. 25 in our Roster Review countdown-linebacker Quay Walker-came on strong as a sophomore.

The former Crisp County standout played a major role as part of Georgia’s middle linebacker corps, impressing coaches enough to be named the co-winner of the Defensive Most Improved award given at the team’s post-season gala.

At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Walker projects as the backup at Mike to Monty Rice, but will still be an every-game part of the Bulldogs’ defensive plan.

For more on Walker: