No. 29 in our Roster Review Countdown is another two-for-one with juniors Christopher Smith and Darius Jackson taking center stage. A former four-star performer, Smith played in all 14 games for Georgia last year after seeing action in five as a true freshman. Although he’s yet to crack the starting lineup, Smith has been a valuable backup for the Bulldogs, having also seen action on the kickoff return team. Jackson, meanwhile, is a walk-on running back from Sandersville, currently entering his third year with the program. For more on Smith and Jackson:

Christopher Smith played in all 14 games for Georgia last fall. (UGA Sports Communications)

Christopher Smith

Tale of the Tape Position Class Height Weight Safety Junior 5-11 180

2019 Review

As mentioned, Smith saw action in all 14 games for the Bulldogs, making seven tackles—two coming in Georgia’s win at Tennessee. Although he was an every-game contributor, the former Hapeville standout didn’t see a ton of reps playing behind Richard LeCounte and J.R. Reed. Some brief special teams action on the kickoff return unit helped keep Smith engaged, but overall playing time was hard for him to come by.

2020 Preview

Unfortunately for Smith, it looks to be more of the same. Reed is gone, but the starting spot opposite LeCounte appears to be destined for Lewis Cine, meaning Smith will once again have to battle for defensive reps. He may see an uptick in action on special teams, but otherwise Smith will once again serve in a backup role

Darius Jackson

Tale of the Tape Position Class Height Weight Running Back Junior 5-10 200

2019 Review

Jackson did not play in a game, but he took part in spring drills as part of the Red team. He walked on in 2018. The former Washington County standout helped lead the Golden Hawks to three region championships, including a spot in the 3-AAA state championship game as a freshman. He also finished second in his weight class (180) in the state weightlifting championship as a sophomore.

2020 Preview

Jackson is entering his third year with the program, and once again seems set to serve as depth on the scout team.

Other Bulldogs who wore No. 29

Jarvis Jones, Burt Jones

