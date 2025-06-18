Bulldog basketball team learns who its SEC opponents will be

Georgia’s basketball team learned its SEC opponents for the upcoming season Wednesday morning.

Dates and times of the games will be announced later.

Georgia will host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas.

Georgia will also travel to Texas, South Carolina, and Florida and play games at Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt.

Georgia’s non-conference schedule was announced a week ago.

The Bulldogs will open the season by hosting Bellarmine on Monday, Nov. 3, at Stegeman Coliseum, the first day of the 2025-26 NCAA basketball schedule.

The matchup against the Knights was announced along with Georgia’s other non-conference home outings on Friday.

Georgia's remaining non-conference slate is as follows:

The Bulldogs will host Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday, Nov. 5, followed by Morehead State on Sunday, Nov. 9; Georgia Tech on Friday, Nov. 14; and Florida A&M on Monday, Nov. 17.

Georgia will then travel to Charleston, S.C., to take part in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic on Friday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 23. While matchups for the tournament have not been announced, the four-team bracket also includes Clemson, West Virginia, and Xavier.

The Bulldogs will also travel to Florida State on Dec. 2 as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Georgia’s remaining four home games are against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Nov. 29; Western Carolina on Thursday, Dec. 18; West Georgia on Monday, Dec. 22; and Long Island on Monday, Dec. 29.