Roster Review No. 37: Patrick Bond
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Patrick Bond is entering his third year in the Georgia football program. He comes in at No. 37 is the latest in our Roster Review series.
A graduate of Milton High School, Bond took a redshirt after walking on in 2018 following a high school career at Milton that in which he earned Region 7A honorable mention honors. He had been tabbed the special team’s MVP.
Bond is a two-time member of the J. Parker Reid Athletic Director Honor Roll.
For more on Bond:
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Wide Receiver
|
RS Sophomore
|
5-10
|
180
2019 Review
Bond did not see any in-game action for the Bulldogs, but took part in spring drills and later as a member of the scout team.
Part of that scout team work also occurred on special teams.
His primary duty, however, was helping to ensure Bulldog quarterbacks had enough wideouts for practice purposes.
2020 Preview
Bond will continue his scout team duties with the Bulldogs this fall.
Depending on the score, Bond could get an opportunity to slip into a game, but otherwise will be counted on as a valued piece of Georgia’s scout team core.
He's one of five walk-ons currently listed on the roster at wide receiver.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 37
Don Soberdash