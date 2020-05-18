Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Patrick Bond is entering his third year in the Georgia football program. He comes in at No. 37 is the latest in our Roster Review series.

A graduate of Milton High School, Bond took a redshirt after walking on in 2018 following a high school career at Milton that in which he earned Region 7A honorable mention honors. He had been tabbed the special team’s MVP.

Bond is a two-time member of the J. Parker Reid Athletic Director Honor Roll.

For more on Bond: