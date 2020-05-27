Roster Review No. 24
No. 24 in our Roster Review series-running back Prather Hudson-keeps coming back for more.
With good reason.
Although he came to Georgia as a walk-on, Hudson has played in all 43 games of his college career, getting a handful of backfield reps but mostly on special teams.
Initially, it looked like Hudson’s junior season might be his last. In December, it was learned the Columbus native had placed his name in the transfer portal. But after traveling to and playing in the Bulldogs’ Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor, changed his mind and is still listed on Georgia’s official roster.
He’s not the Bulldogs’ only No. 24.
Redshirt sophomore Matthew Brown is a walk-on outside linebacker from South Effingham High, who is entering his third year with the program.
For more on Hudson and Brown:
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Running Back
|
Senior
|
5-11
|
200
2019 Review
It was another productive year for Hudson who played in all 14 games.
Although the former Brookstone standout only rushed the ball one time for five yards and caught a 14-yard pass against Arkansas State, he once again played major role on special teams.
All four of his tackles occurred on kickoff coverage, including one against Georgia Tech which pinned the Yellow Jackets down at their 10-yard line.
Academically, Hudson posted the top GPA of all the team’s juniors with a 3.81 and was one of three Bulldogs to earn a spot on the CoSIDA All-District Academic Team.
2020 Preview
Prather will once again serve as a backup at running back along with being one of the Bulldogs’ top specialists on their coverage units.
It’s understandable that Hudson considered the transfer route, as he’d like be in line for a lot more playing time at a smaller school.
But ultimately, with just one more year to go, Hudson elected to stay home and the Bulldogs are certainly glad that he did.
Matthew Brown
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Outside Linebacker
|
RS Sophomore
|
6-2
|
210
2019 Review
Brown participated in spring drills but did not see action in any game.
He initially walked on the team in 2018 before redshirting.
2020 Preview
Brown is expected to provide scout team depth, but is not expected to see any in-game action.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 24
Lindsay Scott, Gary Moss
