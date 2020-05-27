No. 24 in our Roster Review series-running back Prather Hudson-keeps coming back for more.

With good reason.

Although he came to Georgia as a walk-on, Hudson has played in all 43 games of his college career, getting a handful of backfield reps but mostly on special teams.

Initially, it looked like Hudson’s junior season might be his last. In December, it was learned the Columbus native had placed his name in the transfer portal. But after traveling to and playing in the Bulldogs’ Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor, changed his mind and is still listed on Georgia’s official roster.

He’s not the Bulldogs’ only No. 24.

Redshirt sophomore Matthew Brown is a walk-on outside linebacker from South Effingham High, who is entering his third year with the program.

For more on Hudson and Brown: