Roster Review: No. 60 - Clay Webb
It’s already been a distracting year for No. 60 in our Roster Review series.
Redshirt freshman Clay Webb is considered one of the brighter stars on Georgia’s offensive line, but back in early January was named in a federal lawsuit as being part of a bullying incident, which allegedly took place while he was still a student at Oxford High (Ala.).
Where the suit currently stands is unclear, although Webb’s status with Georgia does not appear to be affected at all.
So, for now, Webb will continue to function as a key member of Georgia’s offensive line. Although he may not start, he still figures to be a key cog for new position coach Matt Luke.
Clay Webb
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Offensive Line
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6-3
|
295
2019 Review
Webb was able to play in two games for Georgia as a true freshman and still keep his redshirt - seeing action against Murray State and Georgia Tech.
An early enrollee, the Alabama native played a key role on the Bulldogs' scout team, earning Co-Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year Honors.
Webb spent his time cross training at both center and guard, impressing coaches as one of the stronger players on the entire offensive line.
The future is bright for the former five-star prospect.
2020 Preview
Assuming there will be no ramifications forthcoming due to the lawsuit, Webb's stock as a key member of the offensive line should continue to rise.
Webb signed with Georgia as one of the nation's top high school centers, but there's an equally good chance his future may ultimately be at guard. He told UGASports after the Sugar Bowl he prefers to play guard but would line up wherever the team needs him.
It's conceivable that Webb could work himself into one of top backup options behind either presumed starters Ben Cleveland at right guard and Justin Shaffer at left before really getting his chance to break into the starting lineup as a redshirt sophomore.
Other Bulldogs who wore No. 60
Tommy Thurson