It’s already been a distracting year for No. 60 in our Roster Review series.

Redshirt freshman Clay Webb is considered one of the brighter stars on Georgia’s offensive line, but back in early January was named in a federal lawsuit as being part of a bullying incident, which allegedly took place while he was still a student at Oxford High (Ala.).

Where the suit currently stands is unclear, although Webb’s status with Georgia does not appear to be affected at all.



So, for now, Webb will continue to function as a key member of Georgia’s offensive line. Although he may not start, he still figures to be a key cog for new position coach Matt Luke.