Scouting the Opponent: Three questions about Kentucky

The Wildcats hope it starts with former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada.

Unfortunately, there are issues at wide receiver as the top targets like Dane Key and Barion Brown both hit the portal, leaving plenty of questions.

Speaking of questions, Kentucky's offensive line wasn't just bad, it was horrible.

To fix the problems, head coach Mark Stoops added six newcomers through the transfer portal. Considering Kentucky must replace four of its five starters, there will be plenty of opportunity.

There's good depth at running back, but overall, Kentucky's offense won't strike a lot of fear into the hearts of opposing defensive coordinators.