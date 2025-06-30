The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: A whirlwind recruiting run

Here is the June 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

An all-time run

Georgia has enjoyed great recruiting success under head coach Kirby Smart.

This recent run, however, has been something special. From last Sunday to this past Saturday, Georgia picked up a commitment a day. Seven days, seven commits. That's a remarkable stretch for one of the best programs in the nation.

Jed May recapped the list, which is repurposed here:

Sunday, June 22: Georgia flips Rivals100 linebacker Shadarius Toodle from Auburn.

Monday, June 23: The Bulldogs beat out Alabama for Rivals100 EDGE Khamari Brooks.

Tuesday, June 24: Georgia secures the commitment of three-star defensive end Corey Howard.

Wednesday, June 25: Rivals100 running back Jae Lamar commits to Georgia over Miami.

Thursday, June 26: Georgia lands its third receiver when Rivals250 prospect Craig Dandridge picks Georgia over Georgia Tech and Oklahoma.

Friday, June 27: The stunner of the week, as the Bulldogs land Rivals100 defensive back Chace Calicut over Texas.

Saturday, June 28: Georgia lands its seventh commit in seven days when Rivals250 defensive lineman James Johnson picks the Bulldogs over Miami, Florida State, and Florida.

May noted that to secure last week's haul, the Bulldogs sold culture on top of NIL.

"Calicut admitted to UGASports that he left thousands of dollars on the table to become a Bulldog," May wrote "Georgia also beat out Miami, another NIL powerhouse, to land Lamar and Johnson, the latter of whom plays in the Hurricanes' backyard.

"Are those guys getting money from the Bulldogs? Absolutely. That is a fact of life in today's world. However, they also chose Georgia thanks to a long-term vision from the coaches: come to Athens, be developed while earning money based on performance, and then make the big bucks with the help of your collegiate development."

'A real gift'

Georgia already has its eyes on class of 2028 quarterback Jayden Wade. The IMG Academy standout's film impressed the Georgia coaching staff, with an offer coming this past December.

"Yeah, I was in eighth grade. They saw my film, and then the DB coach, Coach Donte (Williams), was like, we need to offer this guy, and when they offered me on Christmas, I was so happy," Wade said. "That was a real gift. That was a good gift right there."

Wade said he's primarily looking to develop at the position and become prepared for the NFL.

"I'm not really looking for the money or glitz and glamour or that. I'm really focusing on my craft and how to get better," Wade said. "And they were really focusing on that, and that's what I like about Georgia."

