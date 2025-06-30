Rivals100 DE PJ Dean commits to Georgia

Georgia has added another piece to its defensive front.

Rivals100 defensive end PJ Dean has committed to Georgia. The North Carolina prospect chose the Bulldogs over South Carolina and Ohio State.

Dean is the younger brother of former Georgia center Jared Wilson. He is also Georgia's eighth commit in the last nine days.

"That’s like the crib, really," Dean told UGASports last year. "I’ve been down there since I was like, I’ve been going there for a little minute. Every time I go down there, it’s just like a home feeling, to be real."

During the early part of his recruitment, Dean was recruited as an offensive lineman. Over the past few months, however, schools began pursuing him as a defensive lineman.

Despite not being the prototypical size for a defensive lineman, Dean's skillset appeals to Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott.

"The get off, really, and my body frame, my length of my arms," Dean said of what appeals to Scott. "He says I just have the defensive build, really. So he was like, you've got all the tangibles for it. I could just tweak your technique, I can give you all the techniques for it."

Even with his brother on the offensive side of the ball, Dean stayed familiar with some of Georgia's defensive standouts in recent years.

"Mykel (Williams), Travon Walker, Nakobe (Dean), Jalon (Walker), I can go on, really. I've been watching them for so long because my brother's been there," Dean said. "I’ve kind of just like idolized their edge defenders and their rushers. So it was kind of like, I see what they do, you know what I'm saying, I feel like I could be just that or better."

Dean is the fifth defensive lineman to join Georgia's 2026 class, joining Seven Cloud, Carter Luckie, Corey Howard, and James Johnson.