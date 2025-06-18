Rivals250 OT Ekene Ogboko commits to Georgia

Georgia has another Ogboko.

Rivals250 offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko has committed to Georgia. The North Carolina prospect is the younger brother of Bulldog defensive tackle Nnamdi Ogboko.

Ogboko chose Georgia over Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and LSU.

Georgia has hosted Ogboko numerous times over the past few years. He often accompanied his brother on visits and has also been to Athens to see him play.

Before his official visit June 6-8, Ogboko’s most recent visit came in April. He spoke more with offensive line coach Stacy Searels about the plan for him in Athens.

“We talked a little bit after practice and got to ask some questions and really sit down and talk,” Ogboko said. “It’s good. I just want to continue building.”

Georgia appealed to Ogboko on multiple levels.

“Their winning and their culture around there,” Ogboko told UGASports last spring. “Also off the field, how they want to develop you, and their evaluation. They don’t offer just anyone.”

The official visit in June helped explain what Ogboko's first months on campus could look like.

"I would come in, have that program with the strength and conditioning program," Ogboko told UGASports. "The coaches are going on the road recruiting by then, so they're out on visits. I'm working out with assistants, I’m with Coach (Edmund) Kugbila, Coach (Warren) Ericson, really just go ahead on my playbook, technique, and all that. Really just try to hone that in and get it ready for spring ball and then spring ball, just going in. It’s an overall plan for me just to get better and better."

Ogboko is the fourth offensive lineman in Georgia’s 2026 class, joining Graham Houston, Zachary Lewis, and Zykie Helton. Ogboko is the first tackle in the class.