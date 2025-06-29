Scouting the Opponent: Three questions about Alabama

School: Alabama
HEAD COACH: Kalen DeBoer (9-4, second year; 113-16 overall)
2024 RECORD: 9-4 overall, 5-3 (Tied for fourth in SEC)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 6; Defense – 7, Special Teams – 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Ty Simpson, WR Ryan Williams, WR Germie Bernard, LT Kaydn Proctor, C Parker Brailsford, DE LT Overton, LB Deontae Lawson, CB Domani Jackson, S Keon Sabb
VERSUS GEORGIA: September 27 (Sanford Stadium)
What does Alabama have in quarterback Ty Simpson?
Simpson is a former five-star recruit who backed up Jalen Milroe each of the past two seasons.
The native of Tennessee isn't the runner that Milroe was, but the Tide doesn't want him to be. Instead, DeBoer hopes Simpson's presence will give Alabama a better downfield passing attack than it saw last year.
Led by sophomore Ryan Williams, Alabama has a talented receiving corps.
However, like any first-time starter in the SEC, there will be questions about his progression and whether Simpson can improve the players around him.
Of note, the Crimson Tide has a new offensive coordinator in Ryan Grubb, a longtime associate of DeBoer, who returns to the college ranks after a short stint in the NFL.
What are the strengths of the Crimson Tide?
We will start with the offensive line, which returns a trio of starters, each of whom is considered an early-round pick in next year's NFL Draft.
That's good news for Simpson, and the receiving corps with Williams. But the running back room, led by Jam Miller (666 yards, seven touchdowns in 2024), needs to be more productive than it was last year.
Defensively, seven starters return on defense, including the entire starting secondary.
The question is, will a year's experience translate into better results, as Alabama struggled with its pass defense in 2024.
Will the Crimson Tide do a better job of pressuring quarterbacks?
Alabama finished third from the bottom of the SEC in sacks last year, recording only 25 in 13 games, or less than two per game.
Compare that to Georgia, which recorded 37 in 14 contests.
The 25 sacks were the fewest for Alabama since 2013, and finding some answers will be tops on second-year defensive coordinator Kane Wommack this fall.
The Tide looks to have some talent on its defensive front, led by LT Overton, but had only two sacks all year.