Scouting the Opponent: Three questions about Alabama

Simpson is a former five-star recruit who backed up Jalen Milroe each of the past two seasons.

The native of Tennessee isn't the runner that Milroe was, but the Tide doesn't want him to be. Instead, DeBoer hopes Simpson's presence will give Alabama a better downfield passing attack than it saw last year.

Led by sophomore Ryan Williams, Alabama has a talented receiving corps.

However, like any first-time starter in the SEC, there will be questions about his progression and whether Simpson can improve the players around him.

Of note, the Crimson Tide has a new offensive coordinator in Ryan Grubb, a longtime associate of DeBoer, who returns to the college ranks after a short stint in the NFL.