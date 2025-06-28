Rivals250 defensive tackle James Johnson commits to Georgia

Georgia has landed another disruptive presence to its defensive line.

Rivals250 defensive tackle James Johnson has committed to the Bulldogs. The South Florida native chose the Bulldogs over Miami, Florida, Florida State, and Texas.

Georgia offered Johnson in November. They have pursued him as a top target ever since, working hard to land him despite the efforts of local programs to keep him home. The Bulldogs hosted him in February and again for an official visit May 30-June 1.

At 6-foot-4 and around 280 pounds, Johnson projects as a 3-technique defensive lineman in Georgia's defensive front.

Johnson is the fourth defensive lineman in Georgia's 2026 class, joining Seven Cloud, Carter Luckie, and Corey Howard.