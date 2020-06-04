No. 18 in our Roster Review, tight end Brett Seither, will be looking for his first on-field action. He played in two games last year for the Bulldogs, versus Murray State and Arkansas State. But the native of Clearwater, Florida was always going to redshirt his freshman campaign. With a season now under his belt, Seither hopes to, get plenty of work, although he'll have plenty of competition. Along with returnee, Seither is now one of five scholarship tight ends on campus with fellow returnees John FitzPatrick, and fellow redshirt freshman Ryland Goede, along with five-star freshman Darnell Washington and grad transfer Tre’ McKitty from Florida State.



Brett Seither played in two games last year before redshirting. (Radi Nabulsi)

Tale of the Tape Position Class Height Weight Tight end RS Freshman 6-5 228

2019 Review

Seither played against both Murray State and Arkansas State to kick off the year, but that was it. Early on, the plan for 2019 was for him to retain his redshirt and use the season for learning and preparation. Coaches also wanted Seither to focus on getting bigger, getting stronger. Mission accomplished. Seither used the time to fill out his frame and build towards the physical presence needed for SEC play. Coaches especially appreciated his efforts and moments of flash on the scout team, and he reportedly made a very strong impression there.

2020 Preview

Seither will be in the mix, although it’s still difficult to think he’ll see a ton of playing time this fall. He’s athletic; he can run routes. But unless new offensive coordinator Todd Monken plans on changing the way Georgia has used his tight ends in the past, the fact Seither still doesn’t possess the body mass of your prototypical tight end makes it difficult to project a great deal of reps in key game situations. But time will tell. It doesn’t help his cause that the Bulldogs made it a point to significantly upgrade the position by adding five-star Darnell Washington and graduate transfer Tre’ McKitty from Florida State. Along with FitzPatrick, McKitty and Washington projected to be the main three tight ends for the Bulldogs this fall. But with a strong preseason, Seither can, at the very least, keep himself in the conversation.

Other Bulldogs who wore No. 18

Isaac Nauta, Damien Gary

