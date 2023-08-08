Georgia Fall Camp Central
CAMP KICKOFF SERIES
Seven position battles to watch
Projecting Georgia's pre-camp depth chart
Previewing the wide receivers/tight ends
Wednesday, August 2
Video: Kirby Smart press conference
Kirby Smart on the quarterback competition to start fall camp
Thursday, August 3
Video Analysis: Football 101 - RPO vs Play-Action
Video: Observations from Day 1
Bullard's moved on from "the hit"
Dumas-Johnson takes full responsibility
Top plays of the Kirby Smart era
Video: Javon Bullard, Javon Dumas-Johnson, Arian Smith, Ladd McConkey
Friday, August 4
Saturday, August 5
Sunday, August 6
Georgia has questions at running back
Jalon Walker, Xavian Sorey stepping up at inside linebacker
Monday, August 7
More ways to follow the staff at UGASports
Coaches vote Georgia preseason No. 1
What we are hearing on Kendall Milton
