The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Mike Bobo left his position as Georgia offensive coordinator after the 2014 season for the head coaching position at Colorado State. A five-year stint there was followed by offensive coordinator stops at South Carolina (2020) and Auburn (2021).

Now, an older and wiser Bobo is back at helm of Georgia's offense for the 2023 season.

"I think I have the same edge I've always had," Bobo said while speaking with reporters Thursday. "For whatever reason, those things didn't work out, and when they don't work out you have to look yourself in the mirror, you don't point fingers or make excuses, and you come here with a mindset of doing everything possible to help make us successful at the University of Georgia. That's my edge as an offensive coach."

This is Bobo's second year back in Georgia's program. He came back last year and served as an offensive analyst under offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

He made that decision for a simple reason. Bobo wanted to be in a situation where he could continue to grow and learn as a coach. He saw that opportunity coaching under Monken and head coach Kirby Smart.

Bobo called himself a "sponge" during last season. He soaked up a few on the field things, mentioning utilizing more shifts and motions as something he took from Monken.

But even more so than that, Bobo learned from the process Monken utilized during the week. Monken gave each offensive coach a responsibility in the gameplan, requiring each coach to present new ideas during the week of game preparation.

"Whatever my task was, I wanted to try to do it to the best of my ability and know that he can count on me," Bobo said. "I think as the season went on, that trust continued to build between Coach Monken and me. He felt more comfortable asking me some questions about what I thought. But at the end of the day, I’ve sat in that chair. If he didn’t use my idea, I didn’t get my feelings hurt. I think that’s what you’ve got to do as a good staff member."

Some might have seen analyst as a step down for Bobo. After all, he had been a coordinator or head coach for the previous 15 years of his career.

But Bobo sees those experiences as a huge benefit both for last year and in his new role.

"There is so much that comes across a head coach's desk. Before, you wondered why the head coach might do something or why we aren't doing this. You don't know what all a head coach has to balance," Bobo said. "It makes you a better assistant. Knowing when to voice your opinion, or you could walk in there and say something private. Or the head coach can ask you a question and you say, 'We might have done it this way.' And then you know how to be a good soldier. Because you've been in that chair and you know what your responsibility is. Your No. 1 responsibility is to be loyal to the head coach."

Bobo wanted to make his transition as smooth as possible for his players. His top goal was to keep most of the terminology the same to minimize the new learning for the 2023 Bulldogs.

Make no mistake, Georgia's 2023 offensive would have looked different even if Monken had stayed. Quarterback Stetson Bennett and his elite quickness are gone. So too is Darnell Washington, the behemoth tight end who often functioned as a de facto sixth offensive lineman.

Bobo's job is simple. He wants to find the best 11 players and put them in a position to make plays. He feels his years away from Athens have put him in a great spot to make this offense the best it can be.

"There's pressure that comes with this job," Bobo said. "I've sat in this chair and I understand those pressures. I think I'm older and have more experience now to handle those pressures and focus on our football team, especially our offense—what I'm in charge of—to get them ready to practice on a daily basis and play on Saturdays."