Kirby Smart always has his fingers crossed when it comes to injuries. That’s apparently going to be true when it comes to Georgia’s defensive line.

"We're not as deep as we've been,” Smart said. “We don't have the depth that we probably have had. Maybe that's a luxury compared to other people - I don't know.”

Considering the talent Smart’s had at the position in recent years it’s easy to understand those fears. The last two seasons have seen four players – Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Jalen Carter – taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.

But is it truly as bad as Smart fears?

Obviously, missing Carter will hurt. Carter was a difference-maker on the defensive line. There were few players like him, and it’s fair to say there’s currently nobody coming back who compares.

Georgia’s depth also took a small hit when Bear Alexander decided to transfer to Southern Cal after his mentor told the Los Angeles Times the reason for the player leaving was due to coaches allegedly not following through on promises of playing time.

But while Alexander did play a lot on third down and Carter certainly dominated when healthy, Georgia’s returning cast of characters basically saw the majority of playing time last fall.

"We've got some really tough, hard workers in there. I don't know that we have any dominant, disruptive, super hard block guy,” Smart said. “I think that we have to create that through our athleticism on the perimeter and our athleticism at backer, but we have some guys who believe in the core values of our defensive program, which are to strike blockers, knock the hell out of them, and knock them back.”

Senior nose Nazir Stackhouse and defensive end Mykel Williams will be the two names to watch.

"I would've been lost without Stack this year. Stack did a tremendous job of owning the burden of responsibility when there was a time when Jalen was a little bit unhealthy," position coach Tray Scott told UGASports prior to the national championship. "He waited his time behind our guys last year. He learned from them, and he kept preparing like he was going to play every play and every down."

Stackhouse and Williams earned spots on the preseason All-SEC first-team defense after starting all 15 games for the Bulldogs last year. The duo combined for 61 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, and a blocked field goal versus LSU in the SEC Championship.

Other veteran returnees include Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Zion Logue, Warren Brinson, and Jonathan Jefferson.

“I think we've got to get deeper at that position, and the only way to get deeper at the position - you can't get anybody at this point. There's nobody coming out from waivers,” Smart said. “What you're trying to do is grow the younger players and get your older players to play at a higher level and even be able to play more snaps. Without the same depth we had last year, we're going to have to be in better shape and we've got to get the freshmen ready to play."

That’s where Jordan Hall, and perhaps Jamaal Jarrett come in.

Hall flashed during G-Day for the Bulldogs, and per sources, followed up a so-so effort in Georgia’s first scrimmage with a much stronger performance in the second scrimmage on Saturday.

Jarrett’s biggest challenge is currently conditioning, but he’s worked hard to drop some weight and could still receive some early reps.

“I think Jordan Hall is coming along. He's got to grow up and be able to help us and play and be disruptive,” Smart said. “We have very good experience there and we have very good toughness there when you count Naz, Z-Lo, Warren, and Jonathan Jefferson. Those guys have really pushed hard and given us more quality SEC players in there to help us."