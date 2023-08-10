Thanks to injuries and players recovering from previous issues, assistant coach Dell McGee admits his running back room has been in better shape.

At least the start of the season is three weeks away.

"We're still a work in progress right now because of the injuries. A lot of the guys have to take on bigger loads, speaking of Daijun Edwards and Cash Jones,” McGee told reporters on Thursday. “Even our walk-on Sevaughn Clark, his workload has increased due to our injuries. By the same token, it's my job to prepare whoever's available, whoever's healthy to perform at a high level.”

Currently, the pickings are a little slim.

Branson Robinson, despite being back on the field for practice, continues to take it slow from the foot injury that cut short his spring, while senior Kendall Milton is dealing with another hamstring injury. It’s unclear when either will return. Then there’s redshirt freshman Andrew Paul, returning from the ACL he tore almost a year ago.

Nevertheless, McGee remains optimistic.

“I’m very pleased with his progress. It’s really exciting to see (Robinson) back on the field, starting to move around a little bit,” McGee said. “When we go through practice and have our walkthroughs, we’re able to get almost close to full-speed reps without all the banging and clanging. It’s very good to see Branson back on the football field.”

Milton, whose spring was cut short with an early hamstring injury, is doing whatever he can to get back on the field.

“It’s just unfortunate that he’s had injuries since he’s been here. No one’s trying to get hurt or wants to be hurt as a player. As competitive as he is, he wants to be out with his teammates doing everything he can,” McGee said. “I will say while he’s rehabbing, he’s maximizing those opportunities. He’s going three times a day. He has outside things he does as well as far as yoga and some other massage therapists that come in. Just happy we’ve got him on our team.”

Paul is also making progress.

Per McGee, the Texas native “is getting closer,” noting the fact he can practice without his brace is a positive early sign.

“He's really worked hard to get back to where he is,” McGee said. “Of course, with camp, you get a little bit worn down, so you've got to kind of distinguish between am I sore or is my knee really, really bothering me. He's been very open and honest with our training staff and myself, on when he feels like he can go and when he can't."

Other backs at McGee’s disposal include Tennessee transfer Len’neth Whitehead, freshman Roderick Robinson, and the aforementioned Jones.

“Cash catches the ball well out of the backfield. He's somewhat of a matchup problem for linebackers very similar to James Cook and Kenny McIntosh, who have served in those roles,” McGee said. “The thing I really, really like about Cash is he's very unselfish. He goes 1,000 percent every single day, and he does it with a smile on his face. So, anything you ask of Cash, he's more than willing to do.”

Robinson, meanwhile, continues to improve after coming to Athens as an early enrollee.

"He definitely has gotten an opportunity to get a lot of reps. Even coming out of spring football, you could see his growth and his development. This is probably the hardest thing he's had to do since being in high school, just going through fall camp,” McGee said. “I think that has an impact on most freshmen when they come in—just the hours, the mental and physical toughness that you've got to have to go day to day with the banging and clanging, and also just having some time constraints where you've got to get off your feet, get up early, go to treatment, and do it over and over and over and over for the days we've got left in camp. But I’m very happy where he is.”