“I thought this scrimmage two was probably behind where we've been the last two years on scrimmage two, but a lot further than we were on scrimmage one,” Smart said. “So the progress we've made was good, but we're not where we need to be. I thought it was warm, but it was nowhere near what it was the week before. So, the competition and ability to sustain was much better. I was proud of that. I thought the offense started faster, made a few more explosives — but you know how that is in a scrimmage. When that happens, it means somebody else is giving them up, too.”

Last week, Smart did not feel the opening scrimmage was up to his tough standards. Even Saturday’s scrimmage was not what Georgia’s coach has been used to seeing.

“This marks the last of what I consider to be camp. Moving forward, I think we'll have four or five maybe practices in the next eight days. So there's more time for recovery, but not time for relaxing,” Smart said Saturday. “If anything, we've got to secure some more spots—a couple of spots still up for grabs—and then really hone in on who our special teams and travel roster guys are going to be. We're not where we need to be, but we're competing. I want to see some more improvement, but I did see improvement from scrimmage one to two."

Saturday’s official announcement that Carson Beck will be Georgia’s starting quarterback was not the only bit of news emanating from the Bulldog football program following Saturday’s second scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.

… Smart said slot receivers Dominic Lovett and Mekhi Mews are impressing as blockers as well as slot receivers.

“They both have redeeming qualities and quickness, and getting the ball and making touches,” Smart said. “They’re not physically imposing blockers. They both are willing blockers and they're both really tough. They'll stick their face in there.”

Smart said both players realize how important it is to be willing blockers in Georgia’s offensive scheme.

“You're not going to be in our program or rep at our practices if you're not willing to go block somebody or play on special teams, so both those guys have bought into the special teams and the blocking when they don't have the ball,” Smart said. “When they do have the ball, they've made some good plays. We have to find a way to utilize each of their skill sets, and they complement each other in terms of keeping each other fresh. The other guys—Anthony Evans, who's played in the slot, and he's different than those guys and he's made some plays. So, I'm very pleased with where they are. We've got to continue to get more out of those guys."

… Smart also updated Georgia’s schedule for the next two weeks leading up to the season-opener against UT-Martin.

“We’ll start the week of practice for UT-Martin Thursday or Friday. We have work to be done before that. It’s just not camp mode. The players will be off tomorrow. It will be a really light day Monday in which we put the scrimmage to bed,” Smart said. “Tuesday, Wednesday we’ll work on other teams we play outside the first opponent. We’ll continue to work to improve our roster, get some guys back who have been dinged up and try to get those guys some more camp-type practices. We won’t really divide up and get ready for UT Martin until the end of the week.”

… Smart said he had nothing to do with Jalon Walker’s comment earlier this week about “making history every day” during an interview session with reporters.

"I saw where Jalon said that. That was good. I didn't have anything to do with that,” Smart said. “Jalon came up with that himself. He continues to work really hard and is one of the leaders of our team.”

… Redshirt freshman running back Andrew Paul, a year removed from a torn ACL, continues to improve.

"Andrew Paul has been really good. I wouldn't say he's been 100 percent. He's a post-ACL knee, and I guess he's at a year. He looks better and better. He's more and more confident in the system. He still makes some mistakes,” Smart said. “He made a mistake today, and he'll learn from it and grow from it. That's why we practice. Hopefully, he'll be 100 percent by the time the first game gets here. The running back position has been a work in progress. We're trying to get healthy guys, and they're going to get to play behind a really good offensive line, some good tight ends, and a quarterback that's going to be able to help them. But we need to get production out of that position.”

… Smart said his defensive line depth needs to improve.

“We're not as deep as we've been. We don't have the depth we probably have had. Maybe that's a luxury compared to other people; I don't know. I think we've got to get deeper at the position. The only way to get deeper at the position, you can't get anybody at this point,” Smart said. “There isn't anybody coming out for waivers. So, what you're trying to do is, you're trying to grow the younger players and get your older players to play at a higher level. Even being able to play more snaps. So, without having the same depth that we had last year, we're going to have to be in better shape, and we've got to get the freshman ready to play."

… Jared Zirkel and Peyton Woodring continue to compete for the starting job at kicker.

Apparently, the competition is close.

"There’s no outline at this time. One was 3-for-3, one was 3-for-4 today. I thought they both kicked much better than they did last week,” Smart said. “The conditions were a little better today. They kicked better throughout the week. They're both talented guys. I could make the case for both of them, either one of them to start right now.”

… The competition at cornerback continues, Smart said.

"All those guys are competing. Daylen (Everette), Julio (Humphrey) Nyland (Green), are all rolling and playing primarily with the ones. AJ (Harris) has gotten some reps with the ones. All four of those guys are going to battle it out. There's no reason to make a decision, because we've got competitive practices Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, all the next week,” Smart said. “If nobody is a clear-cut guy, then we'll play multiple guys until we figure it out. We're waiting for someone to step up and take it, but that hasn't happened."