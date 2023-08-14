As Kirby Smart prepares for the start of his eighth season at Georgia’s helm, UGASports wants to determine the Bulldogs’ top plays thus far during the head coach’s successful tenure in Athens. For each matchup in a bracket-style tournament, UGASports staff argue for/against Georgia’s top plays since the start of the 2016 season. Subscribers vote for the top or the best of the two plays—and the play that gets the most votes moves onto the next round. For the second of two semifinal matchups, we counter Sony Michel’s touchdown run in overtime giving Georgia a victory in the 2018 Rose Bowl; vs. Ohio State’s missed field goal which gave the Bulldogs the win in last season’s Peach Bowl. VOTE HERE.

#1 seed—Michel’s Game-Winning Overtime TD (2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma) With the score tied, 48-48, in the second overtime of the 2018 Rose Bowl, Georgia found itself facing second down from Oklahoma’s 27-yard line after the Sooners had failed to score in the period. Sony Michel took a direct snap from the line and started to dart toward his left. The Bulldog running back then followed a great block by quarterback Jake Fromm and suddenly had lots of running room. Racing towards the end zone, Michel was barely touched as he crossed the goal line with ease for a touchdown—and Georgia prevailed over Oklahoma, 54-48, in the Bulldogs’ first Rose Bowl appearance in 75 years.

PATRICK: Sony Michel’s touchdown run in overtime to defeat Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl is an iconic play in Georgia football history. In fact, it’s arguably the greatest, most memorable play made by the Bulldogs since Belue-to-Scott defeated Florida way back in 1980. On the other hand, and as I’ve argued this entire tournament, perhaps Ruggles’ miss should not even be considered amongst the program’s greatest plays during Smart’s tenure since no Georgia player really had anything to do with the execution of the play or its result. An iconic touchdown run, or a missed field goal? For me, the pick here is an easy one.

#1 seed—Big Miss by Buckeyes (2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State) With Ohio State trailing Georgia by a single point with eight seconds remaining in last season’s Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes’ Noah Ruggles lined up to attempt a 50-yard game-winning field goal. The sixth-year placekicker was 17 of 19 on the season kicking field goals prior to his attempt in the final seconds. Nevertheless, Ruggles’ try missed badly to the left—and at the stroke of midnight—securing the Bulldogs’ place in the national championship game against Texas Christian.

PAUL: While I am set to argue for the Ruggles missed kicked, it’s hard to not recognize Michel’s touchdown run. However, I think the Buck stops here, pun intended. The Ruggles missed kick helped move the Bulldogs one step closer to a back-to-back national title opportunity. Also, he missed it right as the clock struck midnight to open the new year… So, that has to count for something, right?

(click to enlarge)