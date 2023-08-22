Georgia football news and notes
Warren Brinson relayed a story about starting quarterback Carson Beck Tuesday night that should make Georgia fans smile.
They were once roommates, and Brinson recalled the time shortly after Georgia beat Alabama for the national championship in 2021 when Beck pulled him aside. He had something to say.
“Carson has always talked about winning a national championship and bringing one here,” Brinson recalled.
“After that first one, he said, 'Warren, I want my own,'” Brinson said. “I’m like, what do you mean?' He says, 'I want my own national championship.'”
Brinson added Beck just isn’t talking. He also puts in the work.
“After that, Carson is the first quarterback in and the last quarterback out since his sophomore year,” Brinson said. “He has a different car now, but he had a white Ford. When I got here, you’d always see his white Ford up there first, and when I’d leave it would still be there.”
Other notables
… Brinson had this to say about Georgia’s offensive lines:
“Oh my gosh. Those guys are amazing. Honestly. I don’t think I’m going to play against a better offensive line than them,” he said. “I think they’ve been snubbed (for the Joe Moore Award) the last few years for that award, but I think they’re going to do it. That’s going to be the TWO best offensive lines in the country. Our ones and twos, they give it to us every day. They get us prepared for games. They get us prepared every day, for sure.”
… Offensive tackle Amarius Mims told reporters that he’s currently 6-foot-8, 335 pounds with 17 percent body fat. Per Mims, when he first came to Georgia as a freshman, he was 6-7, 320, and had 25 percent body fat. “This program has changed my body a lot,” Mims said. “That’s a credit to Coach (Scott) Sinclair and his strength staff.”
… Mims on playing for Stacy Searels: “I love Stacy Searels. He’s always consistent, and that’s big with us.”
… Mims on missing out on the Joe Moore Award the last two years. “We’d love the Joe Moore Award,” he said. “But we can only control what we can control.”
… Brinson on freshman outside linebacker Gabe Harris. “That guy’s a monster."
… Fourteen Bulldogs, including a league-high 10 on the First Team, were included on the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Team, according to a league announcement Tuesday.
Junior tight end Brock Bowers, junior receiver Ladd McConkey, junior tackle Amarius Mims, redshirt sophomore guard Tate Ratledge, and junior Sedrick Van Pran were named to the first team offense, while sophomore lineman Mykel Williams, senior lineman Nazir Stackhouse, junior linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, sophomore safety Malaki Starks, and junior defensive back Javon Bullard were voted to the defense’s first team.