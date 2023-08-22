Warren Brinson relayed a story about starting quarterback Carson Beck Tuesday night that should make Georgia fans smile.

They were once roommates, and Brinson recalled the time shortly after Georgia beat Alabama for the national championship in 2021 when Beck pulled him aside. He had something to say.

“Carson has always talked about winning a national championship and bringing one here,” Brinson recalled.

“After that first one, he said, 'Warren, I want my own,'” Brinson said. “I’m like, what do you mean?' He says, 'I want my own national championship.'”

Brinson added Beck just isn’t talking. He also puts in the work.

“After that, Carson is the first quarterback in and the last quarterback out since his sophomore year,” Brinson said. “He has a different car now, but he had a white Ford. When I got here, you’d always see his white Ford up there first, and when I’d leave it would still be there.”