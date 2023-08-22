Georgia football offensive lineman Amarius Mims is beyond ready to be a starter.

The former Bleckley County (Ga.) product was a five-star prospect who thought he would play immediately after enrolling in college. However, he quickly learned where he stood as a freshman on a loaded offensive line.

Mims spoke with reporters Tuesday, admitting he didn’t think he would ever see the field at UGA.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself in freshman year,” Mims said. “I came in about five or six tackles deep. At times, when I came in, I was like, ‘Man I am never going to see the field here.’ But as I said, just taking those reps at practice and then waiting my turn. And now, the tables have turned a lot.”

Mims heads into 2023 as a crucial part of the Bulldogs’ offensive line. He is expected to start at right tackle, replacing Warren McClendon, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in April.

Mims played both right tackle for McClendon and replaced Broderick Joines, who is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, at left tackle last year. He said that he’ll be ready if he’s asked to play both.

"In the system that we have, I feel like you need to be ready to play on both sides of the ball because you never know what's going to happen in the game. Knock on wood,” Mims said. “If the left tackle goes down, I have got to be comfortable enough to go over there, and our coaches have to be comfortable enough to trust me. I feel like I can get the job done at left tackle, so that's very important for not just me, but also for any tackle to know both the left and right sides."

As a sophomore last year, Mims saw action in 12 games as a reserve lineman. He played a huge role in the SEC Championship Game against LSU and Peach Bowl versus Ohio State as a backup.

Now, the 2023 Preseason All-SEC First Team selection wants to take that experience - coupled with what he learned from McClendon and Jones - and transition it all to the field as a starter this year.

“I am extremely more comfortable now. It just comes with reps and learning from guys like Warren and Broderick,” Mims said. “Guys that have been here before me and taking all the reps seriously. When your number is called, when you’re a starter, you’re expected to hold up a standard.”

Mims’ game has developed a lot since arriving on campus two years ago, but so has his size and speed. According to the junior tackle, he came in a 6-foot-7, 320 pounds with 25 percent body fat.

As Mims enters his third season with the Georgia program, he's now at 6-foot-8, 335 pounds with 17 percent body fat.

“This program has changed my body a lot,” Mims said. “That’s a credit to coach [Scott] Sinclair and his strength staff.”

Georgia defensive tackle Warren Brinson faces Mims in practice. He noticed a change in Mims’ skillset and the way he carries himself as a player over the past few years.

“He’s the best tackle in the country,” Brinson said. “You don’t see people beat him clean [in practice] at all. His length, his strength, everything that he has. He has all the intangibles to be a Hall of Fame offensive lineman . I mean, Amarius is a guy, because I line up against him every day. When he touches you, you feel it. Honestly.”



