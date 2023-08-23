CARSON BECK

0:04 – Why he decided to stay at Georgia 0:43 – On the last time he started a football game under center 1:08 – On his fall camp’s performance 1:40 – The conversation with the QBs that Beck was the starter 2:27 – What it meant being named the starter 2:49 – On the quarterback “competition” 3:16 – Conversation with Warren Brinson after winning the national title 3:53 – Does he embrace pressure? 4:24 – His hair length 4:45 – On Georgia’s offensive line 5:22 – On improving at the quarterback position 6:01 – Applying pressure on himself 6:40 – Did he consider transferring? 7:08 – His biggest takeaway from playing behind Stetson Bennett 7:43 – His confidence in the running back room 8:13 – Those who reached out after he was named the starter 8:49 – His feelings when named the starter

On his decision to stay three years… "My answer to that is the camaraderie and the connection that we have here at the University of Georgia. I think it's unmatched to other places. Obviously, I can't compare because I haven't been anywhere else. But from things that I've heard from people who have been other places, the connection here is something that we strive to have, and I think that's one of the biggest things that kept me here all these years." On the key to developing without in-game reps… "Without getting a lot of reps, the biggest thing comes to the mental side. As hard as it was and as hard as it can be to be the backup and still prepare like you're the starter like you're going to go out there, it's something that I tried to do week in and week out, not matter the opponent. My mental is already kind of set, so I know what that looks like to prepare as a starter even though I haven't obviously started yet." On watching Stetson Bennett the last three seasons… "I think the biggest takeaway from him - he got it the worst at quarterback. I think a lot of people really hated on him a lot, and you can see that all over the Internet. He just maintained and kept his head down and kept going. I'd say that's the biggest thing that I learned from him is that you just have to do you. You have to be you, and honestly it doesn't really matter about the noise that's going on around you as long as you control your actions and your effort toward the game." On the realization of being the starter… "Obviously, this whole entire year I've been working for it and grinding for it. I kind of expected that for myself, but to actually hear it go live, it meant a lot to me. It's something to see all the hard work pay off, kind of like I've been saying this whole time. Sometimes it's hard to be patient in a world where everything is so immediate with social media and the Internet and everybody wants stuff now. Just seeing that patience pay off really hit home with me."

MYKEL WILLIAMS

0:02 – Working with Chuck Smith 0:28 – How he is doing “physically” 0:45 – On the true freshman class 1:11 – If the injury held him back 2:01 – Coming off last season 2:24 – Williams’ development 2:56 – His confidence in the defensive line room 3:16 – On Georgia’s offensive line 3:34 – What he learned from the veteran defensive linemen 4:02 – His biggest challenge as a true freshman 4:28 – Jordan Hall 4:46 – What media training is like at UGA 5:17 – The one offensive lineman he doesn't want to tangle with 5:45 – Playing with Jamon Dumas-Johnson 6:43 – Going against Amarius Mims 7:14 – On AJ Harris 7:33 – Where he’s grown the most since his freshman year 8:08 – On wearing No. 13 after wearing No. 24 in high school 8:36 – Tray Scott as a coach

On if his injury has held him back in any way… "I wouldn't say it held me back, but I would say it slowed me down. Since I've been progressing back, I feel like I'm getting right back into the flow of things." On the biggest transition from high school to college… "I would say transitioning to the atmosphere. Like my first game, the atmosphere was like 'wow.' It was all these people; it was so loud, and I was kind of nervous a little bit. As I got used to playing in those type of games, I kind of relaxed and calmed down." On the linebacker group and Jamon Dumas-Johnson’s leadership… "Playing with Pop [Jamon Dumas-Johnson] is great because he's vocal, he's live, he's going to tell you where to be and what the play is, make sure you get the call, get lined up, and he's enthusiastic. He brings the energy every day. I love playing with Jamon. When we run our calls, if I have to do a certain job on this call for him to get free, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability." On where he has grown most since being a freshman… "I really feel like I've grown the most in my anticipation of plays. The way Coach Scott? teaches us and develops us, you kind of know what is going on before the ball is snapped. Now with me being out and I've been sitting and watching, and meeting with different people, I can hear a call that the O-line is making. I know which way they are moving. It's like the anticipation in my game has gotten a lot better."

DOMINIC LOVETT

0:06 – Lovett’s transition from Missouri, and what it’s like at UGA 1:10 – Any preconceived notions about UGA? 1:48 – On the UGA football program 2:27 – Meeting toher players in UGA’s receiving room 3:24 – The back-and-forth with his new UGA teammates 4:02 – The talent difference between Georgia and Missouri 4:35 – Georgia’s offensive outlook—“pick your poison” 5:13 – On Carson Beck 5:52 – Memories of last year’s UGA-Mizzou game 7:17 – What he brings to the UGA offense 8:09 – His inspiration for UGA to “three-peat” 8:50 – His relationship with fellow transfer receiver Rara Thomas