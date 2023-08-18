Junior linebacker Chaz Chambliss received a lot of “leadership” questions after practice on Friday.

After all, with Nolan Smith and Robert Beal now in the NFL, the Carrollton native now finds himself the oldest and most experienced player in Georgia’s outside linebacker room.

However, questions about Chambliss and whether or not he’s ready to take a more vocal role actually might have been misplaced, considering his late father Cliff, was a drill sergeant for 25 years in the U.S. Army.

“He instilled in me at a young age that nothing comes easy,” said Chambliss, who was extremely close with his dad, who passed away from a stroke in March of 2020.

No doubt Dad would be extremely proud of the man his son has become as the leadership skills his father had are now part of his son’s daily regiment at Georgia.

“Coming to the spring I was more a lead-by-example guy,” Chambliss said. “Before, I didn’t have to talk because of Nolan (Smith). But coming out of the summer and into fall camp I realized I’ve got to be more of a vocal leader. I’ve got to be more of a leader to the young guys and teach them how it’s done.”

It’s certainly a youthful group of outside linebackers under Chambliss’ charge.

There’s redshirt freshman C.J. Madden, along with the true freshmen trio of Gabe Harris, Sam M’Pemba, and Damon Wilson II. There are also sophomores Darris Smith and Marvin Jones Jr., two players Chambliss spoke highly of on Thursday.

“Both put their head down and work,” Chambliss said. “Darris is naturally blessed with length and speed, while Marvin is a great pass rusher and a great football player.”

Chambliss, meanwhile, brings a level of toughness that serves him and the position he plays well.

Although he’s yet to start a game, Chambliss played in 26 games during the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championship runs, seeing time as a backup in the rotation. He;s also a regular on the kick coverage unit.

Smith – Georgia’s vocal leader on defense the previous two seasons – left Chambliss with some marching orders before heading off to the NFL.

“Physicality, first of all. You have to be physical. We don’t get beat, we always have the edges, we always close on counters,” Chambliss said. “We’re asked to do most jobs on the field, because we’re pass rushing, setting the edge and dropping. Being the best on the field is a priority in the outside linebacker room.”

That’s a tradition Chambliss fully intends to continue this fall.