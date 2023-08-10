On Branson Robinson and his progress in fall camp...

“First off, Branson had a really tremendous spring practice. Unfortunately, he got injured during the spring. He’s done a really, really good job of getting treatment and taking the mental part of his game to the next level because he physically couldn’t do anything. He’s been a really good leader. He’s been exceptional in the classroom and also leading some of the younger guys, in reference Rod Rob, and kind of being a mentor to him. I’m very pleased with his progress. It’s really exciting to see him back on the field, starting to move around a little bit. When we go through practice and have our walkthroughs, we’re able to get almost close to full speed reps without all the banging and clanging. It’s very good to see Branson back on the football field.”

On being reunited with Mike Bobo...

“Mike’s a tremendous coach. It’s really not reunited, he was here last year. He was a sponge under Coach Monken. He’s going to do a tremendous job for us. I think the way we’re geared and structured under Coach Smart, we didn’t change a lot from a philosophical standpoint. We’re still status quo on what we’re going to do. Our kids didn’t have to do a lot of learning. Coach Bobo’s definitely going to implement his style. He’ll have his way of doing things and calling plays. But in terms of, we’ll still find out who the best players are and put those guys in the best position. We’ll still do a lot of things we’ve done the last three years under Coach Monken and look forward to working with Bobo moving forward. Another interesting point is we’re still going to have input as coaches. We kind of divvy a lot of things up on staff. We all present our ideas to Coach Bobo. He’ll take what he likes and tell us what he doesn’t like. He’ll be in charge of calling those plays on gameday.”

On not having any drop off at running back with the injuries...

“I’ve always got to make sure the next guy’s ready. The expectation is we’re preparing everyone like they’re a starter. Just like I spoke earlier about the way we practice, two balls on two different fields to maximize reps. The bottom half of our roster is always getting developed. They’re able to see the mistakes that they’re making or they’re doing things the correct way. We’re able to find roles. We’re able to decide who’s going to be the starter based on how they’re doing during practice. Right now with the injured guys, we’re just really trying to win the moment right now and not worry about the outcome or moving forward. We’re going to be where our feet are and just really, really concentrate on our day to day and not look past the day that we have in front of us.”

On how Kendall Milton is doing physically and keeping his spirits up when he has another injury...

“He’s dealt with injuries, so keeping his spirit up is not very hard. He understands it’s a physical game just like we all do. Injuries are going to occur. The biggest thing for Kendall is he remains a leader for us. He’s a leader in that room. He still has a great voice and influence on our room and other players on the team. I don’t see his spirits being down. He doesn’t really second-guess anything. It’s just unfortunate that he’s had injuries since he’s been here. No one’s trying to get hurt or wants to be hurt as a player. As competitive as he is, he wants to be out with his teammates doing everything he can. I will say while he’s rehabbing, he’s maximizing those opportunities. He’s going three times a day. He has outside things he does as well as far as yoga and some other massage therapists that come in. Just happy we’ve got him on our team. He’s battling through fine."

On Cash Jones' development and if Dell has talked to Sony Michel since he retired from football...

"So first question with Cash, we're really, really glad we have him. He's one of our strongest guys on the team pound for pound, which speaks a lot for him with his size. He played last year on special teams. I think he was a starter on kickoff and contributed in other areas in our kicking game. We still think he will do a great job in that area. Cash catches the ball well out of the backfield. He's somewhat of a matchup problem for linebackers very similar to James Cook and Kenny McIntosh, who have served in those roles. The thing I really, really like about Cash is he's very unselfish. He goes 1,000% every single day, and he does it with a smile on his face. So anything you ask of Cash, he's more than willing to do.And then with Sony, yes, I have spoken with him. He's actually in Boston with his wife and seeing his in-laws right now. He's in good spirits. He knows the direction he wants to go in life. He had a tremendous life, and he still has an influence on this program and the standard that was set for the running backs that our kids still admire and look up to him."

On the running backs catching the ball out of the backfield...

"Yes, I would say this: with the injuries — with Kendall and what Branson and even Andrew Paul coming off an ACL — you don't get a chance to get those physical reps, so you lose out on that. So they have to really, really, really do extra, whether it's on their own or me as a coach taking time and making sure that they're getting those necessary route development and hand development that's needed to catch. All of our guys have improved in that area, and we can't let our injuries or not being there be an excuse to not catch the ball. When their number is called in the passing game, they're expected to catch it and answer the bell."

On Andrew Paul's recovery over the past 8-9 months...

"Yes, he is getting closer. His confidence is growing daily. Just like anyone who's been through an ACL, he was reluctant to wear his brace. Then he put the brace back on, took it off. So him taking the brace off is really a good sign that he's in a good head space. He's really worked hard to get back to where he is. Of course with camp, you get a little bit worn down, so you've got to kind of distinguish between am I sore or is my knee really, really bothering me. He's been very open and honest with our training staff and myself on when he feels like he can go and when he can't."

On Roderick Robinson ...

"Definitely has gotten an opportunity to get a lot of reps. Even coming out of spring football, you could see his growth and his development. This is probably the hardest thing he's had to do since being in high school, just going through fall camp. I think that has an impact on most freshmen when they come in — just the hours, the mental and physical toughness that you've got to have to go day to day with the banging and clanging and also just having some time constraints where you've got to get off your feet, get up early, go to treatment, and do it over and over and over and over for the days we've got left in camp. But very happy where he is. It's basically like you've got a flower that you're planting. He still needs fertilizing, and he has a lot of room to grow. So we're still cultivating Rod as a player not only as a football player but just things off the field, how to study film, and just kind of putting it all together."

On the collective effort that goes into gameplanning and how long that's been utilized...

"I think it's been consistent throughout. I will say when Coach Monken came, it became a little bit more detailed and a little bit more organize oriented where it's a certain day a coach is going to present this, another day a coach is going to present this area. And I think when he came in, he gave every coach that he assigned an area — kind of a sense of pride of. The game plan, you're taking a piece of the game plan and you're making it your own. But ultimately it was up to the coordinator whether he wanted to keep or take out or tweak what our other coaches thought that were important parts of the game plan. Like I said previously, Coach Bobo is going to do the same exact thing, so nothing's really changing from that perspective."

On traits you look for when recruiting RBs...

"I would say, philosophically, where we've gone from the three coordinators we've had, it's kinda changed because of who we've had in the room. First, getting here with coach Chaney, just establishing that line-of-scrimmage run game. Plus, we had two really good backs that were older that had carried the load and understood running the football. It wasn't a whole lot to teach there. Kinda progressing through Coley and even into Monken, getting the backs more involved in the passing game has tremendously increased. I think your recruiting philosophy has to change a little bit to cater to what the coordinator wants. When Monken was here, he showed that he wanted to have running backs that were able to create things in space, catch the football, create matchups for linebackers. And I think that philosophy will still stand. It does change according to what that coordinator wants and also the leadership of coach Smart. Everything still goes through coach Smart, so we are looking for guys that are talented, guys that can run fast, guys that got vision, things that you don't really have to teach. And then, maximize whatever the redeeming qualities that they have."

On three running backs committed in this class...

"I would say that they see the room. We have two seniors in Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards that are leaving the program. We have Andrew Paul who's coming off an injury. It still takes time for running backs to get their legs up under them. They also saw the fact that Branson was dealing with an injury, and we still hadn't gotten to our allotted number of six running backs. We've been under our allotted number. We're basically just getting to six. It wasn't really a sell. Like I've said previously, running backs have all flourished at the University of Georgia. That's the expectation. They want to be a part of that, just being competitive and having the chance to better themselves as men, and just the influence of me being in their life plays a big, big part of that."

On where the running backs are at this point in fall camp compared to past years...

"We're still a work in progress right now because of the injuries. A lot of the guys have have to take on bigger loads, speaking of Daijun Edwards and Cash Jones. Even our walk-on Savaughn Clark, his workload has increased due to our injuries. At the same token, it's my job to prepare whoever's available, whoever's healthy to perform at a high level. We're just really, really concentrated on each day, each moment, winning those small moments without looking into the future, looking at future outcomes. It's basically, 'How do I get better daily?'"

On what Kendall is dealing with and what the room is like with the injuries...

"I'm very confident. I think we have the right guys. They have the right mindset. They're working their butts off. They do extra for film study. They're really connected as a group. Our offense won't live and die by our running backs. We've got really good players all over the football field, so I think our running back room will be by-committee. Whoever has the hot hand will earn those touches. We'll spread the ball out and find out who needs to touch the ball as the game goes on."

On what the hardest thing to teach a new running back...

"The biggest thing is, when you're coming out of high school, they don't have an opportunity to pass protect and see the multitude of blitzes and things that, especially our defense, throws at a running back. The non-verbal communication between a center, quarterback, and running back is something they have to learn. How physical and big linebackers that are blitzing the running back is definitely different because most of the linebackers we're picking up are bigger than us. So picking up blitz protection, learning the non-verbal communication is probably the hardest thing for most running backs coming out of high school. And it just takes reps and reps and reps and reps, and me getting chewed out, and me being a bad coach, and so I just take it to heart, and we continue to grind and get better at it."

On getting chewed out by Kirby...

"Oh yeah, everybody gets that smoke. Everybody. Coach Smart has set the standard in this organization. He doesn't let any minute detail go past. There are things he'll remember from five or six years ago, and he'll bring that up, and it's like, wow, it's amazing that he remembers that minute detail, or we did this on that day. Coach Smart has done a tremendous job of establishing the culture and reinventing himself throughout his eight years of being here. I credit him to a lot of my knowledge. I think he challenges the entire staff to grow and not be stagnant or stale. He always challenges us to find a different way, find a better way. Are we doing this the right way? Us bringing in other coaches from other programs. We lean on those coaches, as well. Hey, how did you do this particular drill? Coach Smart is demanding, but he also allows us to have our voice and opinion while he's still putting his foot on our throat, or giving us the smoke as you were saying."