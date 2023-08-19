A pair of Bulldogs are dealing with ankle/foot injuries, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed after Saturday's scrimmage.

Wide receiver Jackson Meeks will be out a little bit more after suffering a stress reaction in his foot. He hopes to have him back for the season opener against UT-Martin.

"Jackson Meeks is probably two weeks from when he got injured. We're thinking we can get him back," Smart said. "So, we're hoping to get him back for the first game because it was earlier last week. He's got a fifth metatarsal, it's actually not a fracture, he's just got a stress reaction."

Meanwhile, left tackle Earnest Greene III had to come out of the scrimmage after tweaking an ankle.

With Greene out, junior Austin Blaske, who has already been competing for the starting job at left tackle, worked with the first team. Left guard Xavier Truss also had to come out with what's being described as a minor ankle injury.

"Earnest got a little banged up today. He went back in and played, so I don't know how serious it was. It was an ankle, so I don't know if it was a low ankle or a high ankle. He felt like he was hurt, came back in and played, played about 10 or 11 plays, then it bothered him and we shut him down," Smart said. "Truss got dinged up on the same play. Truss went out, Truss came back and played. Both those guys came back and played. I think they're okay but I'll know more tomorrow. Blaske played today. He was good. He's been dealing with heat, things like that but he played."

A junior, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Meeks played in 24 games over his first two seasons with the Bulldogs, including all 15 contests a season ago. He’s got nine career catches for 109 yards with no touchdowns.

The former four-star performer is also a key member of Georgia’s special teams.

In other injury news per Smart:

...Linebacker Smael Mondon (foot): Smael is running really fast. He’s exercising. He’s not practicing. He’ll be able to do some drill work Monday. He’s come along very well. He’s very passionate about getting back. He’s not sure. He’s running. The first test of that foot is how much soreness comes when he runs, and he’s been great."

...Running back Kendall Milton (hamstring): "Kendall has been hitting higher speeds. He was not able to go today. I think he’s really close. He’s been out for a while."

...Defensive back Joenel Aguero (hamstring): "Joenel’s got a hamstring, grade 1. I don’t know when he’ll be back."

...Running back Branson Robinson (foot): "Branson's been doing more each day in practice. He basically scrimmaged today without carrying the ball. He was in on plays, did pass pro, ran routes, caught balls--he looks pretty good out there. But we haven't tackled him live."

...Cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot): "Kamari was in a black shirt, that just keeps him from getting quite as much of a full-on load. When you’re a corner and you’ve got a foot or ankle injury, it’s hard. You either can play or you can’t.

He took the volume of reps, he covered and played, but he’s not where he made a tackle. He’d tag off. But he felt very good. It’s been tender and sore after he practices, so it’s kind of been a day on and day off, day on and day off. So, we’re doing what the doctors say, we’re bringing him back slowly and listening to his body."

...Tight end Lawson Luckie (ankle): “It’s week to week. I won’t know exactly what it is. We’ve had Arian (Smith( came back in three or four weeks from a similar injury. We’ve had guys take five weeks, guys take six weeks. I can’t tell you. I don’t know. It’s how he handles it and how he tolerates his recovery. Ron and his staff are going to do the best job they can to get him back.”