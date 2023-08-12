Overall, Kirby Smart saw Georgia's first scrimmage as a success. The Bulldogs left Saturday relatively healthy. The first scrimmage of the fall also allowed Smart to get an idea of the mindset of some of his players. "It was good to find out, OK, who really wants to be part of this," Smart said. "Who really wants to go out here and compete and get better. So that part, I think we were able to identify some guys who are maybe ready to play versus some guys who want no part of it because they can't sustain and keep their level of focus up during the scrimmage. So, I was glad that we got the conditions that we got." Smart also addressed multiple areas of this year's team. Here's how Georgia's coach broke down the first fall scrimmage.

Nothing new at quarterback

Smart didn't give much away when it comes to the quarterback competition between Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton. He noted that he'd like to see all three players play better. But then again, the players around the quarterbacks need to play up to the challenge as well. "They know and can execute the offense," Smart said. "The players around them have to make plays, and they have to avoid catastrophe situations. Because, you know, we have a defense that causes havoc. We have a defense that can be disruptive and disguise, and there's going to be a play every now and then that you've got to get us to the next play. You don't have to make a Superman play—you've just got to get us to the next play." Moving forward, Smart listed consistency, accuracy, and decision-making in special situations as the factors his staring quarterback will feature. "If you are accurate in our offense you are going to have some easy, free throws," Smart said. "Decision-making, third down, because we’re going to get put in some third-and-10, third-and-6, third-and-8. What you do on first and second down, it’s either a shot it’s there or it’s not. It’s either a boot or naked, it’s there or it’s not. It’s a run play, and that’s not a lot of the control of the quarterback. It’s going to come down to who is accurate and makes good decisions on third down, and who can be explosive."

Smart breaks down the lines of scrimmage

Smart said the offensive line started slow, but picked it up later in the day. Third-down and two-minute challenges were won by the offense, while the red zone periods were more of a toss-up. On the offensive side, Smart felt the line didn't have its best day. "I feel like we've got seven or eight guys that can play winning football that I don't know that we got their best effort," Smart said. "Like, if you just said, I'm going to grade our O-line on their practices so far, and then I'm going to grade them on this practice, I would've argued the practices up to this point have been a little better and a little more dominant than they maybe were today—at least in the run game, maybe not in the pass game." The fiercest competition is at left tackle, where Earnest Greene and Austin Blaske have been battling for the starting job. Smart said Blaske has done a good job when he's out there, but Greene has gotten more overall reps with the ones due to Blaske battling an illness. Other names such as Xavier Truss, Dylan Fairchild, Micah Morris, Chad Lindberg, and Monroe Freeling have gotten reps on the edge as well. On the flip side, Smart is pleased with the "really tough, hard workers" on the defensive line. There might not be the one dominant force like Jalen Carter last year, but he likes what the group is showing nonetheless. "We have some guys who believe in the core values of our defensive program, which is to strike blockers, knock the hell out of them, knock them back," Smart said. "I think Jordan Hall is coming along. He had a tough day. He's got to grow up and be able to help us and play and be disruptive. We have very good experience there and very good toughness there when you count Naz [Nazir Stackhouse], Z-Lo [Zion Logue], Warren [Brinson], and Jonathan Jefferson, those guys have really pushed hard and give us four quality SEC players in there to help us."

Smart addresses the secondary