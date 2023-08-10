During his press conference on Tuesday, tight ends coach Todd Hartley admitted finding ways to challenge Brock Bowers is not always easy to do.

Bowers’ obvious talent is equaled only by his burning desire to improve, and finding ways help him do that is something Hartley feels has made him a better coach.

"Yeah, I just try to not mess him up, I guess,” Hartley joked. “He challenges me to find new ways to reach him. He challenges me to continue to find new ways to make him a better tight end, to continue to improve upon maybe little things in his game that can help possibly at the next level.”

It’s not as simple as one might think.

“That is a challenge because he is good at a lot of things,” Hartley said. “So, continuing to maybe find new individual drills or new ways to perfect his run game technique or his pass-protecting technique or even his route running technique can improve at times. And that's a challenge. But he pushes me at different times to become a better coach.”

Those challenges apparently also extend into the position meeting room.

“The other thing is, y'all think he doesn't talk. In the meeting he wants to answer every question,” Hartley said. “I’m like 'Hey buddy, let the freshman answer the question. I know that you know it.' He's been a blessing to me as a coach.”

But quenching Bowers’ thirst for more knowledge has caused Hartley to take additional steps.

For that, Hartley has turned to the NFL, routinely providing Bowers with video clips of the game’s best tight ends to pick up different tips wherever he can.

“What coach Smart challenged us to do is always look for NFL clips. These kids have the ultimate respect for guys that play in the NFL. So, you constantly are trying to find clips from a (Travis) Kelce or a (George) Kittle or the great tight ends,” Hartley said. “You're looking at things that they do that are similar to what we do that we can show Brock. 'Hey, maybe at the top of your route, you can sink your hips a little bit more. you can rage out of your break a little bit faster to create more separation. That way you don't have to make that superstar catch with the guy draped all over you. If you sink your hips like Travis Kelce, you'll have more space and separation at the top of the route.'”

That strategy seems to be working.

“That's the best thing we do, to be honest with you, to try and find some clips from the NFL,” Hartley said. “That immediately grabs your attention when you put the logo of the Browns, the Chiefs, the Eagles, or somebody like that up there on the screen. 'Whoa, that's how they do it.' Boom. That's probably the best thing they do."

For the other young tight ends on Georgia’s roster, Hartley couldn’t have a better example of work ethic and willingness to do what it takes to be the best.

“He’s set a precedent. He’s set a standard of how to practice at tight end. He’s set a standard of how to watch tape at tight end,” Hartley said. “The best thing for Oscar Delp is seeing how Brock Bowers does it. The best thing for seeing Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin is seeing how Brock Bowers does it. Hopefully long after he's gone, the legacy he's left stays for many years about how you're supposed to work, how you're supposed to approach each day, and how you become a pro, man. Because that guy is a pro in everything he does and hopefully that leaves a lasting legacy."