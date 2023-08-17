On the improvements he's made to his game...

"I feel like I have made the most strides in the mental game. I had an opportunity last year to get the experiences of playing, a freshman getting that opportunity. So, once I had the opportunity, I took advantage of it. Being out in the spring, I improved the mental aspect of it even more. Now, being in fall camp, it puts a lot of new things in a better perspective for myself."

On cross-training at inside and outside linebacker...

"I think versatility is a new age of the game. Personally, I love being able to play both sides of the ball. Being an inside backer gives me the opportunity to play on first and second down. And the outside backer role being able to play on third down, as well, is great. Rushing the passer is another strong suit of my game, and that opportunity is another chance for me to thrive on the field."

On vocal leaders across the defense...

"I would have to give that energy to the linebacker room of Jamon Dumas-Johnson. He brings the energy for us. As well as Kamari Lassiter. Those guys bring - I would say they are our juice guys. The guys that get us going on the defensive side of the ball. They keep us going. The game is about energy, and they bring it all day every day... I'm a vocal guy, throughout the year, and I plan to bring all my energy. Me being on the field brings me so much joy and energy because you can't take it for granted."

On the competition for snaps...

"I feel like it is very competitive. Having that opportunity to be on the field for myself, I take every day not with a grain of salt. I take every day with pride. I take everyday knowing that you don't know when your last snap is. And I take every day with a hard working, positive attitude so that when I have that opportunity, I can seize it and attack it."