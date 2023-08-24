Wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon was asked back in January to recall the message he gave transfer target Dominic Lovett prior to transferring from SEC rival Missouri.

It almost sounded like a warning.

“I said I want you to understand what you’re stepping into here culture-wise,” McClendon said. “Our culture is going to be something a little different. I’m not knocking any place that you’ve been, but our culture here is about the greater good. So, if you come in here looking for something in particular then you need to make sure that’s one thing you’re looking for.”

Fortunately for Georgia, it was.

During a post-practice session with reporters, Lovett went in-depth about his decision to become a Bulldog. Despite a season that ranked him among the top receivers in the SEC, he was hungry for more, and Georgia just seemed like the perfect fit.

“I’m just another weapon that’s been added to a team that’s already got plenty of weapons,” Lovett said. “I don’t really focus on individual goals. It’s a team sport. Without those other 10 guys on the field, I couldn’t do what I do, and without the defense, we couldn’t do what the offense is doing and vice versa. I just want to take it game by game, practice by practice, keep pushing and keep striving.”

Head coach Kirby Smart said it did not take long for him or the coaching staff to see how perfect a fit Lovett would be.

"We felt like he gave us depth and a play-maker at a position where we needed it. We were going to lose some good wideouts last year. We've lost a couple in the last couple of years. We played against him. We'd seen him in high school. We knew about him in recruiting. We saw what he did to us when we played him, and just felt like he was a really good player and a good asset to the program,” Smart said. “Once we were around him and knew what kind of person he was and his family, we felt like he was a good fit and a good match. It's just a tremendous blessing. I think he'd be the first to tell you the demands and what we're asking him to do every day at practice are taxing him more, but it's making him a more—hopefully, to be more of a complete player, which is what he wanted."