Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint admitted he made a mistake – a big one – when he was pulled over and arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges back on May 23.

Speaking publicly for the first time since he was caught going 90 in a 45-mph zone on Atlanta Highway, the Bulldog receiver looked the assembled media square in the eye and acknowledged his actions.

“That was a bad decision I had back in May. I’ve learned from that mistake. I take full responsibility for my mistake,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “I put my family’s name in a bad way, I made Georgia look bad and I made Kirby [Smart] look bad. I take full responsibility for everything I’ve done.

There were a couple of prices to pay.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was given six-month probation and a $1,013 fine. He is required to attend a state-certified defensive driving class and a traffic violators impact program. He’s already completed both.

Satisfying Smart’s own disciplinary requirements were also part of the plan.

"I was speeding. I took it like a man. I owned up to it, I’ve learned from it and moved on,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “Coach Smart made me do punishment runs for it, and all types of stuff but whatever I had to do to clear it up and move on, that’s what I was going to do.”

With the incident behind him, Rosemy-Jacksaint can focus on his senior year and finding his niche in this year’s wide receiver room.

So far, it looks promising.

Even with the addition of touted Mississippi State transfer RaRa Thomas, Rosemy-Jacksaint continues to work as the team’s top X-receiver.

“Whatever role they put me in I just try to do my best. If that means blocking, if that means catching the ball... Obviously, where I’m working, everybody is working to get one percent better every day,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “If any parts of my game need to be better, and that’s what I’ve been working on. Coach B-Mac (receivers coach Bryan McClendon) has done a good job of keeping on my tail to make sure I do the little things right and working hard.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint loves what he sees from the rest of the Bulldog receivers, a group that could be the deepest in Smart’s seven previous years as head coach.

Not only have the additions of Thomas and Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett added to the talent level, but the senior also feels this year’s group of receivers has plenty of talented depth.

Along with himself, Ladd McConkey, Dillon Bell, Arian Smith, Mekhi Mews, Jackson Meeks, and possibly others, Rosemy-Jacksaint believes there are as many playmakers at the three wide receiver positions as he’s seen.

“This receiver room, whoever goes out there, whoever is in the game, they’ve got the full ability to go out and play full speed, execute at a high level, and do what we need to do to execute,” he said. “I feel like this year we’ve got a lot more moving pieces in the receiving room, and that’s going to be a factor for us this year.”