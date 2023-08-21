When fall camp began, the thought of Kirby Smart mentioning Mekhi Mews’ name in the same breath as Dominic Lovett would have seemed like a stretch.

After all, Lovett, the touted transfer from Missouri, is expected to be an explosive part of a deep receiving core. Mews, meanwhile, is a former walk-on.

Mews, however, hasn’t allowed his smaller stature to keep him off the field and from potentially playing a larger role than many expected.

Smart was asked about Lovett and Mews.

"They are more similar than they are different. They both have redeeming qualities and quickness. Getting the ball and making touches, so that they are not physically imposing blockers,” Smart said. “They both are willing blockers, and they are both really tough. They'll stick their face in there. You're not going to be in our program or repping our practices if you're not willing to go block somebody or play on special teams. Both those guys have bought into special teams and the blocking when don't have the ball. When they do have the ball, they have made some good plays.”

With Lovett (5-foot-10, 187 pounds), this certainly comes as no surprise.

Last year at Missouri, the junior caught 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns, averaging an impressive 15.1 yards every time he touched the ball.

Mews, who checks in at 5-8 and 170, played in three of Georgia’s 12 games last year, catching a pair of passes against Samford and Georgia Tech, along with a 21-yard punt return against the Yellow Jackets.

But it was during G-Day that Mews, who, like Lovett, plays slot receiver, showed why he may be capable of much more. Mews caught four passes for a game-high 91 yards. He also returned a kick 99 yards, although it was ultimately called back due to a penalty.

Apparently, his performance wasn’t a spring anomaly.

“We have to find a way to utilize each of their skill sets. They complement each other in terms of keeping each other fresh,” Smart said. “The other guys, Anthony Evans, who has played in the slot, and he's different from those guys, he's made some plays. I'm very pleased with where they are and we're going to continue to get more out of those guys."

UGASports caught up with Mews two months ago at a card show in Jefferson where spoke about the progress he’s made.

“I think everything just fell into place. It was just a game. I really wouldn’t say it was anything special on my part, just preparing in practice,” Mews said of his G-Day performance. “Everybody else has to execute, too. I can’t execute without the linemen executing, the quarterback executing, getting me the blocking. Even on returns, it's guys blocking for me being able to make those returns.”

Smart said after G-Day that Mews’ performance did not come as a surprise to the staff.

“Mews does that every day,” Smart said. “He’s a guy that last year kept getting really close to being able to play and help us. He was on the scout team, so I had seen him make plays on the scout team. We put him in a couple of guys as the returner. Very sure handed, makes good decisions, you saw today he’s got some return ability.

“Exciting, and you get what you get from Mews every day. The guy is a worker, and I thought he made some plays with his feet and made some really tough catches.”

Mews says he’ll do whatever is in his power to make sure those opportunities continue to come.

“I feel what’s driven me so far, honestly, is my will to keep going and to want to play. Sometimes, I might get a little discouraged,” Mews said. “But if you’re discouraged, the worse you’re going to make it for yourself. So, if you go out to practice discouraged, for example, you’re not going to perform the way you want to. I just try to have a good attitude, pray about it, and do the best that I can.”