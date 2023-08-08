Glenn Schumann’s name was a popular one during the offseason.

Speculation tied Kirby Smart’s co-defensive coordinator to a number of jobs after the Bulldogs claimed their second-straight national championship, including openings at both Alabama and Miami.

The Philadelphia Eagles also took notice, ultimately bringing Schumann into an interview for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

“When you’re successful, opportunities come for you. Opportunities come for players, opportunities come for coaches. It was an honor to be considered and reached out to by them,” Schumann said during his session with reporters on Tuesday. “I appreciate it. It was great to go through that process but I’m glad to be where I am.”

It’s no surprise that Schumann’s name has been so popular.

With Georgia having boasted one of the nation’s best defenses over the past few seasons, other programs and organizations naturally have gravitated toward the man who was the first assistant hired by Smart when he took over the program eight years ago.

The Bulldogs are certainly in no hurry to see him go.

After last season, Schumann saw his salary doubled to its current level of $1.9 million, making him one of the highest-paid assistants in college football.

While that’s certainly not going to keep other schools looking for a potential head coach from staying in touch, Schumann sounded like a man who’s going to need a special opportunity to come along before leaving Athens.

“There’s a lot of ways to define the quality of life, right?” Schumann said. “One, you’re responsible as a husband and a father to do what’s best for your family and their well-being. My family is extremely happy here. Two, quality of life in this profession is generally tied to winning, and I’ve been fortunate between being here and at Alabama to be extremely successful, so I have a high expectation standard for what I want to achieve in my career.”

In other words, it’s going to take a program with the same dedication to winning to entice Schumann to leave his current post.

"The grass isn’t always greener,” Schumann said. “When you look at it, there have been a lot of people who have been extremely happy thinking they can become happier, and they end up miserable. So, I’m extremely happy here, I love the people I work with, the players, coaches, so there’s a lot of reason to still be at Georgia."