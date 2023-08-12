Georgia is now a little over a week into preseason camp.

Several Bulldogs have sustained injuries during the early portion of camp. Head coach Kirby Smart updated the status of those players after Georgia's first scrimmage on Aug. 12.

Chief among those is running back Kendall Milton, who has been limited with a hamstring injury.

"Kendall has not been able to completely go. He’s trying to get back best he can," Smart said.

Also on the running back front, Smart addressed Branson Robinson. The sophomore had been sidelined through the summer with a foot injury, but was recently seen back at practice.

Smart has seen reason to be encouraged with Robinson.

"Branson goes in individual (drills)," Smart said. "That’s what you’re seeing in the assumption he’s back. But he is not cleared to go yet. He’s on track to get back earlier than we originally thought, but he’s not back yet. But he does do individual because that’s great exercise for him. That’s reps. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. But no, he did not scrimmage.”

Another player working his way back is linebacker Smael Mondon. His long-term foot injury has bothered him since spring practice, but Smart sees him progressing well.

"When you’re dealing with that kind of injury, it’s a very sensitive injury," Smart said. "It’s one of those deals that we have to be patient with. We knew that when we found out about it in the spring, the very end of spring. We knew the minute that he had it, it was a long-term deal that he was going to be fighting. He’s fighting similar to what Dan Jackson had and also fighting what Xavian Sorey came in with as a freshman. Luckily we caught it early and we were able to start. The worst thing would have been having to not catch it and then figure it out in fall camp. He’s doing really well, he’s running on the side. He’s on progress."

Smart noted that cornerback Kamari Lassiter and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins are "much closer" to returning from their foot injuries. Freshman defensive back Chris Peal is suffering from turf toe that is keeping him sidelined.

On the offensive side, receiver RaRa Thomas scrimmaged today after batting a hamstring spasm. He has been held out of certain portions of practice but has been going daily. Offensive lineman Austin Blaske has been battling an illness that cost him a day or two of practice.

Finally, during Saturday's scrimmage, freshman inside linebacker Raylen Wilson suffered a hyperextended knee. Smart said he will reserve judgment to be sure, but Wilson walked off the field on his own and the staff believes there is no ligament damage.