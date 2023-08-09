Count tight ends coach Todd Hartley among those who do not believe you’ll see much difference in the way Georgia conducts its business now that Mike Bobo is the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator.

“I don’t think much is going to change. We’ve been very successful on offense the last couple of years here. It’s our job to continue to find ways to be explosive, find ways to protect the football, and put ourselves in the best position to win the football game,” Hartley said. “I think Coach Bobo understands what Coach (Kirby) Smart wants, whether that’s Monken calling the plays or Bobo calling the plays. Coach Smart wants it one way, and that’s the way we’re going to do it.”

Obviously, Bobo has been coordinating and calling offensive plays for a very long time, having previously held the position under Mark Richt, along with brief stints at South Carolina and Auburn after serving as the head coach at Colorado State.

Last year, Bobo returned to Athens, serving as an offensive analyst, where he integrated himself into operations with the rest of Georgia’s offensive staff.

Once Monken left for the Baltimore Ravens, Smart’s choice was an easy one.

“I think Todd would be the first to tell you, once I knew he was leaving, I sat down and had a long meeting with him. He re-emphasized how good this staff was at doing their job of presenting him ideas,” said Smart.

A Georgia grad, Hartley’s relationship with Bobo goes way back to when he was a student.

“First of all, what a blessing to be able to say you worked for Todd Monken for three seasons. Coach Bobo has had a major influence on my career since I was a student. He was here from day one. Many don’t know this, but my wife was their nanny back when I was a student and GA,” Hartley said. “She was their nanny when he had five kids under five. Five-year-old, three-year-old triplets, and a one-year-old. She was there working with Miss Lainie and Coach full-time. So, I’ve got a very, very close relationship with Coach Bobo.”

Per Smart, Bobo was one of many who helped Monken devise the weekly offensive game plan.

“I think a lot of people look at offensive coordinator as an island and this guy that sits over there and comes up with this stuff himself,” Smart said. “Well, they have 15, 20 meetings a week on Sunday night, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, where each coach gives a presentation of ideas or things they can do offensively, and he gets to sit back and be the decision maker on what's in and what's not.”

Smart said what Monken learned from those meetings is one of the reasons he never hesitated to tab Bobo for the job.

“(Monken) was quick to say, ‘Coach, you're going to be fine no matter who you put in that position, because you're going to oversee it and make sure they do it right as the leader. They’re going to do a good job because they have pride in their performance as assistant coaches on offense, and then whoever you put in that position is going to have good players and be able to be successful,’” Smart said. “We were very fortunate to have Todd the time he was here, the growth he allowed us to make, the confidence he exuded with the players, and he had a package on offense that he felt confident fit the players he was given. He made the personnel fit in with his scheme. I don't see that changing.”