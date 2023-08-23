Earnest Greene III improving

Redshirt freshman Earnest Greene III, who is competing with Austin Blaske for the starting left tackle, is starting to improve after suffering an ankle sprain. "Earnest was able to go yesterday some of the time. He did have a little bit of an ankle sprain,” Smart said. “But he was able to work out, ran Monday, and practiced probably 50 percent of the reps yesterday, so we think he's going to be OK.” Smart, who noted that Amarius Mims has also flip-flopped between right tackle and left, said the competition between Greene and Blaske will continue. “Blaske and Earnest have been competing for that spot, and Blaske’s played really well. He’s had more struggles this fall camp than he’s had any other time in terms of the heat has been so different,” Smart said. “But those three guys will provide depth. Xavier Truss has repped out there and played, and even Monroe (Freeling) gets out there and gets reps. We’re like everyone else in the country, we’re constantly in need of tackles, so we’ve tried to rotate guys and make sure we have a fourth and fifth and sixth answer should we need that.” Smart also said freshman linebacker Raylen Wilson continues to recover from a hyperextended knee, but did not offer a timetable for his return.

Specialists jobs are still up for grabs

The season is less than two weeks away and Kirby Smart said Wednesday he still hasn’t decided on his starting kicker. Junior Jared Zirkel and freshman Peyton Woodring continue to compete for the job, "It’s a really tight race,” Smart said during Wednesday’s press conference. “They've both been extremely accurate outside of the one scrimmage. We haven't decided yet." Smart offered more info on his punt and kickoff returners. "Punt return, we've done it by committee. Ladd (McConkey) has been back there before. (Mekhi) Mews did a good job in the spring and has been back there,” Smart said. “Dom (Lovett) has done it, both at Missouri and he's done it here with us since arriving. Anthony Evans, Zeed (Haynes) are out there. We've got five or six guys working punt returns." Mews is also among a group getting looks at kickoff return. “Mews, Dillon Bell, Daijun (Edwards), Joenel (Aguero) back there, and Malaki (Starks) has been back there. Kickoff return is probably six guys working for two spots,” Smart said. “Punt return is probably four or five guys working for two spots. I wouldn't say we've settled on anybody at either location yet, as we continue those."

More from Kirby Smart

…Smart said Javon Bullard’s move from star to safety is not as dramatic as some might believe. “I think more is being made of it than it is. He played that in high school, that’s what we recruited him as. The first tape we watched of him, he was playing the deep part of the field, I call it. Spatial awareness is important, angles are critical, and decision-making is different than in nickel. When he came here, he had not played nickel, so the questions were more about nickel/star than they were about safety,” Smart said. “He’s gotten more reps. It was more about learning our terminology, he picked that up. Coach (Will) Muschamp has done a tremendous job helping his confidence, allowing him to grow and make plays. He just continues to get better. In a lot of ways, he reminds me of Chris (Smith) in terms of stature. He plays bigger than he probably is. He’s very intelligent and makes a lot of plays on the ball.” …Mykel Williams told reporters he’s well on his way from recovering from his toe surgery that took place during the spring. Smart seemed to feel the same. “He’s an extremely hard worker but he has no extra work from the spring to the fall because he was unable to go. I guess it was a couple of days into the spring when we made the decision to go ahead and have the surgery done. Once he did that, he was in the healing stages and was not able to start ramping up until mid-July,” Smart said. “It’s still a conditioning process for him. He has really good effort. I think the biggest thing for him right now is if can he play more snaps without the training that some of our guys would have had over the summer. But we’re trying to increase his ability to play more snaps and play as many as he can.” …Backup guards Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris drew praise from Smart when assessing the interior of his offensive line.

"Both Dylan and Micah have had tremendous springs and fall camps. Micah has been a little dinged up, so he's missed a few reps in and out. But he's really significant on trap plays and plug plays. He's physical. He doesn't shy away from contact. He gets movement. Again, he needs to improve his stamina to be able to play to the level of starter consistently every snap,” Smart said. “Dylan's had a great camp. Dylan's worked at tackle and guard. He's done a great job. He's really physical. I think he's kinda come into his own. He's one of our strongest weight room players. You can see that taking effect with the offensive line. I look at those two guys as starters, and they can play their role in there with those other guys." …Wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette – who only began practicing with the team since the school began – is dealing with an injury. "He's dealing with a little bit of a groin injury right now. He had a sports hernia on the other side. He had a groin yesterday that started bothering him. But the first couple days he's been out there with us, he's done a really nice job,” Smart said. “He's competitive, tough. He brings something to the receiver room in terms of physicality. But probably don't have the whole body of work like we've had with the other players to judge him."