Running back Branson Robinson is out for the year with a major knee injury.

During Wednesday’s press conference, head coach Kirby Smart said that the sophomore running back suffered a ruptured patella tendon.

"He had a non-contact, ruptured patella tendon. So, he will be out for the season. Tough, tough break for him," Smart said. "He was coming back from a toe injury on the other leg and actually was not even in a contact drill. He cut, planted, and ruptured the patella tendon."

Fortunately, Robinson is expected to make a full recovery.

There is some good news.

Smart said Kendall Milton (hamstring) is not yet 100 percent, but is starting to "take more reps" and "do more things."

"Andrew (Paul) is getting a ton of reps. Rod Robinson is getting a ton of reps, and Cash (Jones) is getting a lot of work. So, it will be done by committee like it always has been here," Smart said. "I hate it for Branson because he had really worked hard. At the end of the spring, he came up with the turf toe and, you know, he has been battling back the whole offseason. He's had a great summer and looked really good in the days leading up to this injury."

Despite the loss of Robinson, Smart said his absence will not affect what Georgia does offensively, or how much.

"No. It's not going to affect our run-to-pass ratio. We have capable backs. He was one of our better backs. When healthy last year, we think he was kinda coming into his own," Smart said. "He was learning how to pass protect. He had a really good spring while he was going. We were really excited about where he was headed. He was explosive, and he could do some things in pass-pro and running the ball that some of the other backs couldn't do."

Otherwise, Smart has his fingers crossed that there will be no more significant injuries to his running back room.

"I don't think it changes philosophically when you've got Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards, Cash, and Andrew Paul who's had a good camp even though he's coming off an ACL. And then Rod. We've got capable backs there, and we've got people around them to get the ball to," Smart said. "I don't see that changing who we are offensively. It probably just makes another injury more significant. It makes you rethink what special teams roles you want the backs playing because you've got to be aware at what point there's a drop-off."