Here are five questions we have going in.

Georgia holds the first of three preseason scrimmages Saturday at Sanford Stadium, and as usual, it’s a critical opportunity for players to show Kirby Smart they’ve got what it takes to be contributors this fall.

Will we start to see separation at quarterback?: It’s been written numerous times that the smart money (no pun intended) is on Carson Beck to be under center when the Bulldogs open their season against Tennessee-Martin. Nevertheless, nothing has been given to the junior from Jacksonville.

In the first two weeks, Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo have done an excellent job giving Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton equal opportunities to prove they’re worthy of the job.

As Bobo stated Thursday, each has had some ups and downs.

So, what will he be looking for? It starts with execution. Which quarterback will be best able to run the offense, call the correct protections, avoid turnovers, and execute plays in the red zone?

Consistency is what’s needed here.

Will any of Georgia’s freshmen outside linebackers start to make a move?: Outside linebacker is one of the youngest positions on the team.

Junior Chaz Chambliss is the leader of the group, but after him, there’s not a lot of experience.

Sophomores Marvin Jones Jr. and Darris Smith flashed at different times as freshmen, and figures to see an uptick in playing time.

But what about the others?

Redshirt freshman C.J. Madden, along with the true freshman trio of Damon Wilson, Gabe Harris, and Sam M’Pemba, are an impressive group physically as any Georgia has had at the position. But jacked bodies do not guarantee playing time. Will any of the four show defensive coaches they’re starting to pick up the defense enough to become key contributors this fall?

The Bulldogs are going to need somebody to do that.

How will the cornerback battle shape up? Kamari Lassiter missed time at practice earlier this week with an undisclosed ankle injury. Although he’s not expected to be out for long, it has allowed the Bulldogs to get an even better look at the players hoping to break into the rotation, and perhaps even a starting role.

Daylen Everette and Nyland Green remain the favorites to start opposite Lassiter once the season begins, but true freshman A.J. Harris has also made an early impression.

With Lassiter out, Harris was seen running with the first group during Tuesday’s viewing session.

Smart has shown he’s not afraid to play freshmen defensive backs, and after a strong spring, Harris has certainly made an impression.

We are interested to hear what Smart will have to say about his performance, along with that of Everette and Green.

With injuries to several running backs, who will be the focus on Saturday? By now, you know about the injuries. The good news is that Kendall Milton’s hamstring injury does not appear to be overly serious, while Branson Robinson (foot) is back at practice but not expected to play for a while.

Neither is expected to participate in Saturday’s scrimmage, but their absence will mean redshirt freshman Andrew Paul could receive a bit of an extended look.

Paul is expected to be back on the field at Sanford Stadium for the first time since tearing his ACL almost a year ago. Coaches have been careful not to overextend Paul, so it’s going to be interesting to hear how much the Texas native will be able to play, how much strain he’ll be able to give, and ultimately how effective he’ll be.

Coaches know what senior Daijun Edwards can do, so this could be a big opportunity for freshman Roderick Robinson to receive some extra reps as it appears the Bulldogs could need him early on.

Also, will we see more of Cash Jones? Both Smart and running backs coach Dell McGee have both lauded his play.

Which kicker will step up? We haven’t talked a lot about the kickers, but this is another important competition that folks should not take for granted.

Jack Podlesny did a wonderful job for the Bulldogs, but he’s moved on, leaving junior Jared Zirkle and freshmen Peyton Woodring as the top two candidates.

Obviously, consistency is the main quality Smart will be looking for to determine who wins this job. Zirkle was praised by Smart back in the spring, but he’ll have to keep proving himself to hold off Woodring.

Both kickers should be put through their respective paces on Saturday under pressure situations. Who will shine? That’s going to be the story here.