As Kirby Smart prepares for the start of his eighth season at Georgia’s helm, UGASports wants to determine the Bulldogs’ top plays thus far during the head coach’s successful tenure in Athens. For each matchup in a bracket-style tournament, UGASports staff argue for/against Georgia’s top plays since the start of the 2016 season. Subscribers vote for the top or the best of the two plays—and the play that gets the most votes moves onto the next round. For the final matchup of the second round, we counter Sony Michel’s touchdown run in overtime giving Georgia a victory in the 2018 Rose Bowl; vs. Terry Godwin’s one-handed touchdown grab which highlighted the Bulldogs’ win at Notre Dame in 2017. VOTE HERE.

#1 seed—Michel’s Game-Winning Overtime TD (2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma) With the score tied, 48-48, in the second overtime of the 2018 Rose Bowl, Georgia found itself facing second down from Oklahoma’s 27-yard line after the Sooners had failed to score in the period. Sony Michel took a direct snap from the line and started to dart toward his left. The Bulldog running back then followed a great block by quarterback Jake Fromm and suddenly had lots of running room. Racing towards the end zone, Michel was barely touched as he crossed the goal line with ease for a touchdown—and Georgia prevailed over Oklahoma, 54-48, in the Bulldogs’ first Rose Bowl appearance in 75 years.

PATRICK: Terry Godwin’s touchdown catch at Notre Dame was certainly extraordinary, and perhaps Georgia’s most athletic play during the Kirby Smart era. However, when it comes to the greatest play, or which play was more significant, there’s few during Smart’s tenure topping Sony Michel’s score. Michel’s touchdown run in the Rose Bowl literally won the Bulldogs one of their most historic games in history—and in overtime, no less.

#2 seed—Godwin’s Great TD Grab (2017 vs. Notre Dame) Midway through the second quarter at Notre Dame, Georgia trailed the Fighting Irish, 10-3, and faced third-and-goal from the opposing 5-yard line. Quarterback Jake Fromm threw a pass in the end zone to a falling Terry Godwin who, forced to one-hand the ball, corralled the pass while keeping at least one foot in-bounds. The officials first ruled that Godwin’s reception was made out of bounds—no catch—but the play was reviewed. Turned out Godwin had made the catch for a Georgia touchdown. The Bulldogs tied the game, 10-10, before ultimately defeating Notre Dame, 20-19.

PAUL: It’s tough to argue against Sony Michel’s overtime touchdown in the Rose Bowl, but Godwin’s touchdown against Notre Dame is a play that certainly can hold up to it. The touchdown catch may not have been as important, but it’s one of those plays that will be remembered forever. Playing at Notre Dame, with the opposing stadium full of Bulldog fans, Godwin came down with an incredible catch. The catch helped spark the rebuild by Kirby Smart and helped capture a program-changing victory.

