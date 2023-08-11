Saturday’s first scrimmage is big for a lot of players on Georgia’s football team. That’s especially true for the quarterbacks.

Although most expect junior Carson Beck to emerge as the starter, head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo have taken great care so far to divide the reps and put the three QBs in difficult situations to prove they can handle the job.

Saturday’s scrimmage is the next and most important step.

“Saturday is a scrimmage. It's the closest thing we can get to a game,” Bobo said. “How are you going through those situations when you're out there with the team by yourself?”

For Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton, the real competition is here.

“There are no coaches on the field. The bottom line for a quarterback is can we execute,” Bobo said. “Are we going to be able to execute and get us in the right play, get us in the right protection, run the offense, handle third down situations, red zone situations, and that's what we're looking for, handling those situations in a game and having continuity on offense.”

So far, Bobo is pleased with what he’s seen. Although neither of the three quarterbacks has been perfect, Bobo said the trio has put in the work necessary.

Thursday, the Bulldogs wrapped up their offensive install. Today, there will be a review before taking the field Saturday for the scrimmage to put their knowledge to the test.

Whoever proves consistent and eliminates mistakes will have the leg up for the job.

“We're basically finishing up our last day of installation (Thursday). And then (today) will be a review and then we'll have the scrimmage,” Bobo said. “I've been pleased with all the quarterbacks. We've been focusing on the process and each install and what we can control at that moment. Those guys have done a great job. There have been ups and downs, but they've been focused. They come into every meeting ready to go, prepared before the meeting.”

On Saturday, Bobo and Smart will see how much each quarterback has truly learned.