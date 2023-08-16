During Oscar Delp's first practice at Georgia, he faced off against a future No. 1 pick.

A wet-behind-the-ears Delp matched up against Travon Walker during bowl practice for the 2021 Orange Bowl. Delp had just arrived as a 225-pound freshman early enrollee tight end, while Walker was just a few months from going first in the NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I didn't even know what I was doing or what a 6-tech was," Delp said. "It's just a drill where they basically put one-on-one and just run at each other and the best man wins. He basically just walked me back as far as he wanted. That's when I knew I had to do a lot of things to play in the SEC and play for Georgia."

That incident happened almost two years ago now. Delp has since added 20 pounds, improved his blocking, and is now ready to take on a much bigger role in Georgia's offense entering his sophomore season.

Delp played in 13 games a season ago. He stepped into the spotlight in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State, coming on for Darnell Washington after the behemoth tight end left with a foot injury in the first half.

More of a big receiver than a tight end in high school, Delp found himself having to fill Washington's role as one of the best and most critical blockers in Georgia's offense.

"I was prepared and I was ready," Delp said. "I knew everything I had to do. I was definitely a lot lighter. I felt like I was a little kid amongst men out there playing against some of those big dudes."

With Washington gone, Delp sensed the opportunity ahead. He went to work on his body this offseason, adding about 15 pounds to get to 245 pounds now.

Delp said he went to work in the weight room as well, getting bigger through his legs and chest. He's also applying the lessons he learned from his year with Washington.

"That's just the biggest thing: getting your hands on those big guys and realizing just how much the fundamentals and the little things that Coach Hartley [tight ends coach Todd Hartley] teaches us, how much you need those to be successful in the run game," Delp said. "Really just focusing on every play. You can't let the fatigue kind of take away your technique and everything. That's the biggest thing I've been working on, and you have to work on when you're coming to that next level."

Delp earned his status as the No. 2 tight end in the 2022 class. He made a plethora of highlight plays during his high school career, running around and through defenders on his way to big gains and touchdowns.

But that isn't what the Georgia tight end room is about. Delp said Hartley wants the tight end group to first and foremost be about controlling the line of scrimmage.

With that in mind, Delp has found a new passion heading into a sophomore season in which he'll be counted on to help keep Georgia's offense rolling.

"I mean, now I feel like I enjoy blocking," Delp said. "When a big play's called where I know I have to make a big block, like, I get excited for it. It's almost like the same as making a big play."