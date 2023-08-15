OSCAR DELP

0:04 – Where have you grown the most? 0:30 – What are you weighing now? 1:09 – Are you the next Brock Bowers? Is that what you aspire to be? 1:42 – How hard is it to be a tight end since you did not play it in high school much? 2:37 – Reflect on the Ohio State game when Darnell Washington went out 3:38 – How important is getting big game experience? 4:10 – What did you take away from playing with Darnell Washington? 4:39 – Was there a “Wow – Wake up experience” last year – plus have you talked to Pearce Spurlin? 6:05 – How often do you hear the “this team hasn’t done anything yet” from Coach Smart? 6:49 – How does having Brock Bowers in your classroom make you better? 7:21 – Is there a difference between Coach Bobo and Coach Monken? 7:54 – What is the competition like in the tight end room? 8:32 – Is the term “three-peat” forbidden? 8:54 – What does it feel like when making a big block? 9:35– Is there any competition for playing a 2 tight end offense compared to 3 wide receiver set? 10:34 – Who won the weight gain competition and What makes Coach Hartley stand out?

On where he has seen growth in his game over the past year… “I have grown the most in the run/blocking aspect part of the game. Working on those fundamentals that I did not focus on as much in high school like my foot work and getting stronger in the weight room to be able to move those bigger guys on the line.” On the role of being a tight end… “Coming in from an offense in high school where I am flexed out the whole time and putting your hand in the dirt a little, you are not going against guys that are recruited specifically play outside linebacker and defensive end. That is the biggest thing, getting your hands on those big guys. Realizing how much the fundamentals and the little things that Coach (Todd) Hartley teaches us, how much you need those to be successful in the run game. It really is focusing on every play. You can’t let the fatigue take away your technique and everything. That is the biggest thing I have been working on and what you have to be working on coming into the next level.” On the tight end room and the level of competition it brings… “It’s awesome. Every day someone different makes a crazy play, and it pushes you to go make that next one. It is fun. There is a lot of competition in that room. We are having a competition to see who can gain the most weight in the offseason. It is something new every day. Those guys are awesome to compete with. We definitely push each other every day in every practice.”

MARCUS ROSEMY-JACKSAINT

0:10 – What stands out about Dominic Lovett? 0:53 – What is your thought process when your team adds someone at your position (RaRa Thomas)? 1:46 – What did you learn from your ticket in the offseason (as a leader)? 2:57 – How have you seen the wide receiver room change in your time here? 3:42 – How much have you improved last year to this year? 4:32 – Do you keep up with George Pickens? Also, what do you see from the freshmen WRs this year? 5:26 – What makes Brock Bowers special? 6:16 – What do you remember playing against Carson Beck in high school? 7:08 – Are you allowed to talk about three-peat? 7:31 – How much have you seen Carson Beck grow? 8:25 – Is Carson Beck ready to keep the offense going? 9:13 – What do you all do to work on ‘drops’?