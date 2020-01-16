"I’ve always wanted to play to the best of my ability, whether that was starting or backing up."

Warren Ericson said there was only one thought that crossed his mind upon learning he would be starting at right guard for Georgia in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

Just do his job.

“I’ve been preparing all season long to go in and have this opportunity, so when it came up, that’s the only mentality there was to take,” Ericson said. “I knew what my role was going to be coming into the year, so I took each day as its own, and when the opportunity came just told myself to roll with it.”

That’s exactly what he did.

Despite missing three starters on its offensive line, Ericson was able to fill in nicely for the absent Ben Cleveland at right guard and the Bulldogs didn’t suffer any noticeable drop-offs en-route to beating the Bears.

“I’ve always wanted to play to the best of my ability, whether that was starting or backing up,” Ericson said. “That’s all I wanted to do. Like I said, it's a great opportunity and I just wanted to go out and fly around and have a good time with some really good friends of mine.”

Although he was overall pleased with his performance, Ericson knows he didn’t play a perfect game.

Head coach Kirby Smart no doubt agrees.

In the event that anyone missed it, Smart was caught by TV cameras giving Ericson a verbal undressing after a holding call helped snuff out a drive.

“Yeah, I got a holding call on a very critical down. I take full responsibility because I know we can’t have those types of mistakes,” Ericson said. “It was just constructive criticism. You’ve just got to take what he’s saying and trying to improve. (Smart) is the best in the business and definitely knows what he’s talking about and what he wants out there.” So, what does the future hold?

With UGASports confirming that Cleveland is indeed back and practicing with the team after missing the Sugar Bowl, where does that leave Ericson?

Time will tell.

Although he’s worked at center, Ericson doesn’t figure to beat out Trey Hill or Clay Webb for the starting job there, but could still figure in at either guard position.

Whatever that role may be, Ericson said he’ll happily oblige.

“That's a good question. I mean, I mean, I trust the coaches and then their opinion of me and I think that I was grateful for this opportunity to play and I took it and I tried to run with it,” he said. “I’ll just play to the best of my ability. You never worry about all the other recruiting stuff and all the guys coming in. I’ve just got to do what I’ve got to do and that’s play my game.”

Whatever happens after that, is fine with him.

“With the guys that are coming in, you know, it's always a challenge,” Ericson said. “You know it’s always a good on good thing and it will be about trying to outwork the other person. But also, this is a team, and whoever the best man is that's who needs to play and I firmly believe that.”