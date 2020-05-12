Roster Review No. 47 - Payne Walker
No. 47 in our Roster Review series is another walk-on. Unlike many of his non-scholarship brethren, however, this one is already playing an integral role on Georgia’s special teams.
Redshirt sophomore Payne Walker serves as the Bulldogs’ snapper on placement kicks, a job that that often gets overlooked.
Truthfully, that probably suits him just fine.
About the only time you ever read about snappers is when a mistake is made. Fortunately for Walker, that hasn’t been the case.
The former North Gwinnett standout made a seamless transition into the starting role in 2019, and appears primed for another solid year.
For more on Walker:
Payne Walker
|Position
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Long snapper
|
RS Sophomore
|
6-2
|
249
2019 Review
Walker started and performed exceptionally after winning the starting job last fall.
The former North Gwinnett standout earned the job in just one year after walking on in 2018, appearing in all 14 of Georgia's games.
Ironically, in high school, Walker starred on the defensive side, making 70 tackles with 10 sacks as a defensive end.
2020 Preview
Walker is primed for his second straight year as the starter.
He'll have to get used to snapping for a new kicker, however. With Rodrigo Blankenship graduated and playing for the Indianapolis Colts, Walker will be part of a new trio, along with returning holder Jake Camarda.
Look for another solid season.
Other Bulldogs who wore number 47
David Pollack