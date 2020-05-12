No. 47 in our Roster Review series is another walk-on. Unlike many of his non-scholarship brethren, however, this one is already playing an integral role on Georgia’s special teams.

Redshirt sophomore Payne Walker serves as the Bulldogs’ snapper on placement kicks, a job that that often gets overlooked.

Truthfully, that probably suits him just fine.

About the only time you ever read about snappers is when a mistake is made. Fortunately for Walker, that hasn’t been the case.

The former North Gwinnett standout made a seamless transition into the starting role in 2019, and appears primed for another solid year.

For more on Walker: