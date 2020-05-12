News More News
Roster Review No. 47 - Payne Walker

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
No. 47 in our Roster Review series is another walk-on. Unlike many of his non-scholarship brethren, however, this one is already playing an integral role on Georgia’s special teams.

Redshirt sophomore Payne Walker serves as the Bulldogs’ snapper on placement kicks, a job that that often gets overlooked.

Truthfully, that probably suits him just fine.

About the only time you ever read about snappers is when a mistake is made. Fortunately for Walker, that hasn’t been the case.

The former North Gwinnett standout made a seamless transition into the starting role in 2019, and appears primed for another solid year.

Payne Walker was solid in his first year as Georgia's long snapper.
Payne Walker

Tale of the tape
Position  Class Height Weight

Long snapper

RS Sophomore

6-2

249

2019 Review

Walker started and performed exceptionally after winning the starting job last fall.

The former North Gwinnett standout earned the job in just one year after walking on in 2018, appearing in all 14 of Georgia's games.

Ironically, in high school, Walker starred on the defensive side, making 70 tackles with 10 sacks as a defensive end.

2020 Preview

Walker is primed for his second straight year as the starter.

He'll have to get used to snapping for a new kicker, however. With Rodrigo Blankenship graduated and playing for the Indianapolis Colts, Walker will be part of a new trio, along with returning holder Jake Camarda.

Look for another solid season.

Other Bulldogs who wore number 47

David Pollack

From earlier

