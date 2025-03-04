Bulldogs keep rolling, take down High Point

Georgia just keeps on rolling.

The Bulldog baseball team extended its win streak to 11 on Tuesday afternoon, as Georgia (14-1) took down High Point (9-4) at Foley Field in Athens.

As has become habit, the Bulldogs fell behind early. High Point took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to a sacrifice fly.

Georgia wasted no time answering back.

Second baseman Ryan Black and third baseman Slate Alford kicked off the bottom of the first with back-to-back home runs. They teamed up again the next inning, with Black roping an RBI double to right and Alford following with an RBI single.

Just like that, Georgia turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead.

The teams traded runs in the third. High Point then tacked on single runs in the fifth and seventh to make it a 5-4 game.

First baseman Christian Adams provided some insurance with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh. Georgia then put it away with two tallies in the bottom of the eighth thanks to an RBI groundout from Alford and an RBI single from right fielder Robbie Burnett.

Zach Harris started on the mound for Georgia, giving up one earned run over 1.2 innings. Seven pitchers toiled after him, with the win going to DJ Radtke. Matthew Hoskins had the longest outing, pitching two scoreless innings while striking out two and walking three.

Georgia returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Georgia State in Athens. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at Foley Field.

