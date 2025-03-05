Advertisement
Published Mar 5, 2025
Georgia Spring Practice: Running back depth concerns?
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

Last fall, Georgia's running game was a shell of what it typically is.

Though not for a lack of effort, the Bulldogs could never get their ground game clicking, despite the presence of some talented backs.

Trevor Etienne was effective but wasn't healthy for the whole season. Nate Frazier burst upon the scene, bringing some needed juice. However, for various reasons, such as the offensive line, slow starts, and game scenarios, Georgia's run game had some problems, as the Bulldogs finished next-to-last in the SEC (124.4 yards per game).

As we resume our pre-spring series position preview, Frazier appears to be the group's unquestioned leader.

After leading the Bulldogs with 671 yards as a true freshman, Frazier is primed to take another considerable jump and potentially be one of the better backs in the SEC.

According to sources, Frazier is taking this responsibility seriously. His off-season workouts—both in the weight room and on the practice field—have been on point.

For Georgia's run game to rebound from last year, it will need a big year from Frazier and some other backs to step up and stay healthy.

As you know, that was a huge problem last year.

Both Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson missed most of the season due to their respective injuries. When they were about to return, they were hurt again and did not play the rest of the year.

Word is that Roderick Robinson is back and ready to start practicing. Branson Robinson is making progress, too, though it's unclear if he will be 100 percent for spring.

Cash Jones is back, which is good news, and coaches are hoping that redshirt freshman Chauncey Bowens takes another step. He'll have plenty of opportunities this spring to do exactly that.

Sophomore Dwight Phillips Jr. has some flash, but how much of a more significant role can he play in his second year?

Freshman Bo Walker has already seen some practice time during bowl workouts and will receive his first actual test this spring.

Returning Letterman
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Nate Frazier

Sophomore

5-10/210

Although the team success did not measure up, individually, Frazier had quite the freshman year rushing for 671 yards, tops on the team. Frazier is expected to be the unquestioned bell cow for the Bulldogs this spring and the key part to whatever success Georgia's running game has.

Cash Jones

Senior

6-0/182

Jones doesn't receive many opportunities as a ball carrier but has been invaluable as a receiver out of the backfield. His 24 catches for 275 yards and four touchdowns tied him for fifth on the team.

Branson

Robinson

Junior

5-10/220

Robinson was starting to come on before injuring his knee against Mississippi State. Although it was just an MCL, Robinson was unable to come back and make an impact. Hopefully, he can stay healthy this year.

Dwight Phillips Jr.

Sophomore

5-10/175

Phillips is the smallest of Georgia backs, and as a freshman was used predominantly on sweeps and other surprise plays. Phillips has the ability to help the offense in different ways, although it's difficult to picture him as a fulltime No. 2 to Frazier.

Roderick Robinson

RSSoph.

6-1/235

Robinson missed most of the year due to an injured ankle/foot, only seeing action against Tennessee Tech and in the SEC Championship against Texas. He would reinjure himself late in the season but appears healthy for the spring. The Bulldogs will need him to stay that way.

Chauncey Bowens

RSFresh.

5-11/225

Played in four games last year, but coaches like what they saw. The Florida native is expected to receive a long look, and if he can stay healthy, could play a prominent role come fall.

Advertisement
Newcomers/Others
PlayerClassHeight/WeightNotes

Bo Walker

Freshman

5-10/220

Former four-star played last year for Rabun Gap after transferring from Cedar Grove.

Gannon Hearst

Junior

6-0/200

Walkon is the son of Garrison Hearst

Wade Penn

RSFresh.

5-11/200

Walkon played against UMass.

Brandon

Mathis

Junior

6-0/215

Transferred from West Georgia two years ago.

Jacob Hardie

Junior

5-9/180

Walk-on.

From Earlier

The rebuild of the offensive line

The quarterback battle

Advertisement