Georgia Spring Practice: Running back depth concerns?

Last fall, Georgia's running game was a shell of what it typically is.

Though not for a lack of effort, the Bulldogs could never get their ground game clicking, despite the presence of some talented backs.

Trevor Etienne was effective but wasn't healthy for the whole season. Nate Frazier burst upon the scene, bringing some needed juice. However, for various reasons, such as the offensive line, slow starts, and game scenarios, Georgia's run game had some problems, as the Bulldogs finished next-to-last in the SEC (124.4 yards per game).

As we resume our pre-spring series position preview, Frazier appears to be the group's unquestioned leader.

After leading the Bulldogs with 671 yards as a true freshman, Frazier is primed to take another considerable jump and potentially be one of the better backs in the SEC.

According to sources, Frazier is taking this responsibility seriously. His off-season workouts—both in the weight room and on the practice field—have been on point.

For Georgia's run game to rebound from last year, it will need a big year from Frazier and some other backs to step up and stay healthy.

As you know, that was a huge problem last year.

Both Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson missed most of the season due to their respective injuries. When they were about to return, they were hurt again and did not play the rest of the year.

Word is that Roderick Robinson is back and ready to start practicing. Branson Robinson is making progress, too, though it's unclear if he will be 100 percent for spring.

Cash Jones is back, which is good news, and coaches are hoping that redshirt freshman Chauncey Bowens takes another step. He'll have plenty of opportunities this spring to do exactly that.

Sophomore Dwight Phillips Jr. has some flash, but how much of a more significant role can he play in his second year?

Freshman Bo Walker has already seen some practice time during bowl workouts and will receive his first actual test this spring.